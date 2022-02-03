Women’s Ashes: Beth Mooney, Darcie Brown Star As Australia Beat England In 1st ODI To Retain Urn | Cricket News

Beth Mooney’s 73-run knock was adopted up by Darcie Brown’s four-wicket haul to assist Australia defeat England by 27 runs within the first ODI of the three-match collection on the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday. With this win, Australia have taken an 8-4 lead within the Women’s Ashes and, consequently, have retained the urn. Chasing 206, England received off to a nasty begin as Tammy Beaumont (3) and Heather Knight (0) have been despatched again to the pavilion by Darcie Brown within the fourth over of the innings, lowering the guests to 10/2. Nat Sciver then added 29 runs to the full together with Lauren Winfield Hill. However, this stand was damaged within the eleventh over by Megan Schutt as she received the higher of Winfield Hill (13) and England was diminished to 39/3.

Nat Sciver performed a knock of 45 runs however England saved on shedding wickets at common intervals and the guests have been diminished to 103/6 within the twenty seventh over, nonetheless 103 runs away from the goal. Danni Wyatt and Katherine Brunt chipped in with knocks of 20 and 32, however Australia managed to carry on to register a 27-run win.

Earlier, Beth Mooney performed a knock of 73 runs as Australia posted 205/9 on the board. Sent into bat, Australia was in a spot of trouble at 67/4 after Rachael Haynes (4), Alyssa Healy (27), Meg Lanning (28), and Ellyse Perry (0) failed to remain on the crease for a protracted haul.

Mooney then partnered with Tahlia McGrath and the duo placed on 58 runs for the fifth wicket, however as quickly as Australia began to achieve an higher hand, Katherine Brunt struck to ship McGrath (29) again to the pavilion, lowering Australia to 125/5 within the thirty fifth over.

In the ultimate 5 overs, Australia managed so as to add 32 extra runs to their complete, taking the ultimate rating previous the 200-run mark. For England, Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross scalped three wickets every.

Brief Scores:Australia 205/9 (Beth Mooney 73, Tahlia McGrath 29; Kate Cross 3-33); England 178 all out (Nat Sciver 45, Katherine Brunt 32*; Darcie Brown 4-34).