Women’s Ashes Test, day four snapshot

AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND, ASHES TEST, DAY FOUR:

Score: Australia 9(dec)-337 and seven(dec)-216 drew with England 297 and 9-245.

SUMMARY: Australia set England a goal of 257 from 48 overs after declaring at 7-216 of their second innings. England went after the win, with all bar one in all their top-five going at a strike-rate above 80. The vacationers regarded in management with Heather Knight (48) and Nat Sciver (58) on the wicket, earlier than Sophia Dunkley raced to 30 off 15 to go away the goal at 45 from 10 overs. However Australia hit again with a flurry of wickets, taking 6-26 earlier than the thrilling match resulted in a draw with England 12 runs brief with one wicket in hand

WOMAN OF THE MOMENT: Heather Knight. The England captain backed up her first innings 168no with 48 from 54 to set the tone of their pursuit of victory. In whole she spent all however 31.1 overs of the Test match on the sphere.

KEY MOMENT: Annabel Sutherland’s ball to eliminate Sciver. England had been properly in management earlier than Australia made the decision for the Victorian tempo bowler to go across the wicket. She tightened Sciver up, constructed stress and had her caught on the pull shot. It prompted a collapse of 6-26 and left England preventing to outlive the final 13 balls after at wanting the one group who might win the sport.

STAT OF THE DAY: The draw was the closest when it comes to runs, whereas it marked simply the third time a ladies’s Test completed with a group 9 wickets down within the fourth innings.