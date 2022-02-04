Sports
Women’s Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei beat Thailand to set up Vietnam showdown | Football News – Times of India
NAVI MUMBAI: Chinese Taipei defeated Thailand 3-0 within the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup playoff match within the Asian Cup right here on Friday.
The three factors imply Chinese Taipei’s tie in opposition to Vietnam on Sunday can be a showdown for the only computerized qualifying slot to the World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
Thailand’s Women’s World Cup hopes now rely upon them navigating the Inter-Confederation playoffs.
With Vietnam having gained the primary tie of the spherical robin playoffs on Wednesday, there was no margin for error for either side.
Thailand, having been on the receiving finish of a 2-0 defeat within the first playoff tie, wanted victory to maintain their hopes alive, whereas a win for Chinese Taipei would imply taking part in Vietnam in a extra snug place on Sunday.
Thailand, regardless of lacking a number of gamers as a result of COVID-19 outbreak of their squad, have been the early aggressors with Chinese Taipei’s Tsai Ming-Jung the busier of the 2 goalkeepers within the opening minutes.
Her first take a look at got here within the 14th minute after Thailand have been awarded a free-kick simply outdoors the field with Tsai simply coping with Wilaiporn Boothduang’s effort.
Chinese Taipei, having weathered the early storm, started to see extra of the ball however needed to wait until the ultimate seconds of the primary half to open the scoring, with Su Yu-Hsuan deftly amassing Wu Kai-Ching’s by means of move earlier than slotting previous Thailand goalkeeper Chotmanee Thongmongkol.
Undeterred at having conceded late within the first half, Thailand started on the entrance foot when play resumed and have been desperately unfortunate within the forty ninth minute as Wilaiporn Boothduang’s right-footed shot from the centre of the field was denied by the left put up.
Irravadee Makris then noticed her try from simply outdoors the field go huge as Thailand intensified their seek for the equaliser.
Thailand continued to set the tempo however Chinese Taipei have been hardly troubled as they comfortably held on earlier than doubling their lead within the 84th minute with Su scoring her second with a fast flip and shot after receiving Wu Kai-Ching’s move.
There was to be a 3rd, with Chen Ying-Hui’s free-kick from some 30 yards scorching the online as Chinese Taipei shifted their focus to Vietnam.
