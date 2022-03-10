Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Batting a concern as New Zealand punish risk-averse India – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India went into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 with their bowling trying like their Achille’s heel. With just one established pacer, Jhulan Goswami, of their ranks and the spinners struggling to take wickets constantly, the batters had been those anticipated to spearhead India’s marketing campaign on the mega occasion.

Two video games into their marketing campaign, India’s batting (particularly the highest and center order) has come a cropper, placing Mithali Raj and Co able the place all of their remaining matches are nothing lower than a do-or-die contest.

Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana’s world document 122-run stand for the seventh wicket bailed India out of bother in opposition to Pakistan of their marketing campaign opener after a disappointing batting failure. Against New Zealand, on Thursday, India suffered one more batting failure and within the absence of a rescue act this time, they succumbed to an enormous 62-run defeat.

The most disappointing factor being, 261 regarded like a reasonably chaseable goal on the Seddon Park pitch after the Indian bowlers did exceedingly properly within the dying overs to limit the White Ferns to a below-par rating. At 211/4 in 40 overs, the hosts regarded destined for a 280-plus whole however finally completed on 260/9. India had determined to bat second to utilize the situations and dew and all the pieces was going in line with the plan, up till the chase started.

Baffling technique

With Shafali Verma dropping to the bench, younger Yastika Bhatia was requested to open for the primary time in her transient ODI profession, alongside Smriti Mandhana. Deepti Sharma, who has been a part of the middle-order for the final three years, is already again on the No 3 spot and that made for 3 left-handers on the high for India. Even in the midst of a World Cup, the batting experiment continues for India

New Zealand had been fast to latch onto the chance by bringing in off-spinner Frances Mackay from the very first over. The matchup labored within the hosts’ favour because the openers struggled to get going. Mackay conceded simply seven runs in her first spell of 4 overs. The growing variety of the dot balls had its influence instantly as Mandhana bought out taking part in a weak lofted shot to the extra-cover. Deepti quickly bought out to Lea Tahuhu (3/17) who had a superb match, posing a variety of inquiries to the India batters together with her tight line, brief balls and number of cutters.

Mithali and Bhatia then placed on a partnership of 24 however it got here in 55 balls. Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur’s partnership of 47 runs was cast in 63 balls. Richa Ghosh went for a duck. And New Zealand had a Test match area for Sneh Rana when she got here out bat on what was a hat-trick ball for Amelia Kerr.

Sadly, it was not the one time the White Ferns employed a Test match area within the match. India’s lack of ability to rotate the strike and risk-averse batting had the opposition choosing close-in fielders as batters struggled to seek out the gaps and the rely of dot balls mounted. In whole, India performed out a staggering 156 dot balls of their 280-ball innings.

Harmanpreet did present some late spark with highly effective photographs over the cow nook in an innings of 71 off 63 however it was too little too late with others failing to assist her within the chase. Harmanpreet’s attacking knock additionally begs the query, is No 5 the precise batting spot for her? Should India not promote her to No 4, in order that she may assist them take care of their jaded bating method.

Bowlers impress in dying overs

Onto the positives now. India’s lack of ability to manage the continuing within the dying overs noticed them lose two shut encounters within the ODI sequence in opposition to New Zealand simply earlier than the World Cup. The lack of a tempo bowling companion for Goswami has been a significant concern for the Indian unit however on Wednesday, Vastrakar took the duty on her shoulders.

In her final spell of six consecutive overs, the right-arm pacer conceded simply 19 moreover selecting up three essential wickets together with that of top-scorer Amy Satterthwaite (75). The most spectacular half was the barrage of full and yorker deliveries from Vastrakar and Goswami that put a brake on New Zealand’s scoring price.

One such yorker additionally helped legendary Goswami to wash up Katey Martin within the last over to equal the record for most wickets in Women’s World Cup historical past.

This was India’s sixth defeat in seven matches to New Zealand in slightly over one month’s time and has impacted their possibilities of reaching the semi-finals. The good factor is it’s nonetheless early days within the competitors. India nonetheless have 5 matches to go within the round-robin stage earlier than their destiny is determined. The subsequent one although is in lower than 48 hours’ time. Time to drag up their socks.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.