Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final: When and where will the match take place; find broadcasting details here

Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 last LIVE updates: An costly last over for Shrubsole after being on the cash for probably the most half at this time, leaking 15 this time together with consecutive boundaries for Perry within the fourth and fifth deliveries. She dashes again for a second within the last supply and narrowly survives being run out on the striker’s finish, as Australia set England a frightening 357 to efficiently defend their title.

Preview: Relentless Australia will probably be out to underline their credentials as one in all recreation’s best sides in opposition to a battle-hardened England unit that can even search greatness in a blockbuster ICC Women’s World Cup last right here on Sunday.

Both England and Australia have been marching in the direction of the large day in their very own means.

Defending champions England have been emboldened by an unimaginable turnaround that noticed them prevail in 5 must-win video games after shedding their first three matches of the match.

While the Australians, gunning for a report seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their successful streak to 11 matches.

Interestingly, regardless of having gained 10 of the earlier 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup last for the primary time in 34 years.

The two sides began their campaigns collectively virtually a month in the past in Hamilton and can finish them collectively, one holding the trophy, the opposite trying on on the Hagley Oval.

Australia have misplaced just one World Cup last however it was not too distant from the setting for Sunday’s finale. Back in 2000, simply down the highway from Christchurch on the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia misplaced the closest last the match has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by simply 4 runs.

That 12 months, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup end of fifth earlier than preventing again to take the trophy from Australia in 2009.

In doing so, they’d go on to have a exceptional 12 months additionally claiming their first, and solely, T20 World Cup in addition to an Ashes victory.

It is one thing that Australia are hoping to match 13 years later, as they already maintain the T20 trophy having secured that on residence soil in 2020 earlier than the Ashes have been wrapped up with two video games to spare in February, however the one-day World Cup evades them.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner’s medal from 2013, and he or she is nicely on her approach to a contest report, the opening batter sitting on 429 runs for the match, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand’s all-time finest set in 1997.

That shouldn’t be the one report that might be damaged on Sunday as left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has the possibility to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 stays the mark to beat.

Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden worldwide five-wicket haul within the semi-final win in opposition to South Africa ending on six for 36, the very best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup.

The left-arm spinner is emblematic of England’s journey all through the match in that she is peaking at precisely the correct time.

The 22-year-old began together with her worst-ever figures in ODI cricket with no wicket for 77 in opposition to Australia.

It highlighted simply how shaky a begin England had; dropped catches allowed Australia to placed on 310 for 3 within the opening recreation earlier than extra fielding woes gave the West Indies a well-known win.

South Africa defeated England for the primary time in a World Cup for 22 years to go away the defending champions reeling with three defeats from their first three video games as their 4 remaining clashes turned must-win.

And win they did, defeating India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh to guide their place within the knockouts and arrange a rematch of the 2017 semi-final with South Africa.

England noticed off the Proteas comfortably to maintain their hopes of a fifth title alive, and Ecclestone praised captain Heather Knight’s management as she guided her aspect again from the brink.

Knight has the possibility to create historical past as the primary England captain to information her aspect to back-to-back trophies.

Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is on observe to take her place within the showpiece, having missed the group’s final two matches in New Zealand with a again challenge. She underwent two crunch coaching classes in Christchurch forward of the ultimate.

When will the match begin ?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will begin at 6.30am (IST).

What’s the venue?

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final will probably be performed at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday, 3 April.

Where can I see the match?

Tune into Star Sports for stay protection of the matches. Live on-line protection will probably be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar.

