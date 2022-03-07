Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Here’s the updated points table after New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 acquired underway in New Zealand on Friday, with the White Ferns dealing with West Indies within the first match at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. A complete of eight groups — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the following one month for the celebrated World Cup trophy. The remaining will happen in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the match, having defeated India by 9 runs within the 2017 remaining at Lord’s. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, regardless of having reached the ultimate twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are essentially the most profitable group within the historical past, having gained the trophy a report six instances, and as soon as once more enter the match as favourites.

The match will start with a single league part, with all eight groups dealing with the opposite as soon as, with the highest 4 progressing to the semi-finals.

Mithali Raj-led India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs, whereas Australia acquired the higher of defending champions England, who fell brief by a dozen runs.

In the newest match of the match on Monday, New Zealand dominated Bangladesh, defeating them by 9 wickets in a rain-curtailed match to get the hosts’first win within the match. For Bangladesh, it was their second defeat in as many video games.

Here’s a have a look at the up to date Women’s World Cup factors desk

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 India Women 1 1 0 0 +2.140 2 2 South Africa Women 1 1 0 0 +0.640 2 3 New Zealand Women 2 1 1 0 +0.532 2 4 Australia Women 1 1 0 0 +0.240 2 5 West Indies Women 1 1 0 0 +0.060 2 6 England Women 1 0 1 0 -0.240 0 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 0 8 Pakistan Women 1 0 1 0 -2.140 0

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram