Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Here’s the updated points table after West Indies’ win over England – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 acquired underway in New Zealand on Friday, with the White Ferns going through West Indies within the first match at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval. A complete of eight groups — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the subsequent one month for the distinguished World Cup trophy. The ultimate will happen in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the event, having defeated India by 9 runs within the 2017 ultimate at Lord’s. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, regardless of having reached the ultimate twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are probably the most profitable workforce within the historical past, having received the trophy a document six instances, and as soon as once more enter the event as favourites.

The event will start with a single league part, with all eight groups going through the opposite as soon as, with the highest 4 progressing to the semi-finals.

Mithali Raj-led India thumped arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs, whereas Australia acquired the higher of defending champions England, who fell quick by a dozen runs.

In the newest match of the event on Wednesday, Wet Indies handed England their second defeat in as many matches. That end result left defending champions England in sixth whereas West Indies jumped to second spot.

Here’s a take a look at the up to date Women’s World Cup factors desk

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 2 2 0 0 +1.061 4 2 West Indies Women 2 2 0 0 +0.100 4 3 India Women 1 1 0 0 +2.140 2 4 South Africa Women 1 1 0 0 +0.640 2 5 New Zealand Women 1 1 1 0 +0.532 2 6 England Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 0 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 0 8 Pakistan Women 2 0 2 0 -1.891 0

