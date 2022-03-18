Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India face their toughest challenge against rampant Australia – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Just when issues had been beginning to look vibrant for Team India within the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, acquainted issues resurfaced of their four-wicket defeat by the hands of defending champions England at Mount Maunganui.

And now, Mithali Raj and Co face a good more durable problem once they tackle rampant Australia at Auckland’s iconic Eden Park, which is gearing as much as host its first sport of the continued World Cup.

Six-time champions Australia are one of many solely two sides but to lose a sport within the event. Along with South Africa, Meg Lanning’s aspect have gained 4 in 4 and presently boast of the most effective run fee (+1.744), because of their one-sided wins in opposition to Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies after a 12-run win over England of their opening encounter.

India although, can rely on their optimistic NRR (+0.632), which is second solely to Australia, to assist them end within the prime 4 on the finish of the group stage, on account of their strong outings in opposition to Pakistan and West Indies earlier within the event.

Once once more, it was the batting division that permit the crew down within the rematch of the 2017 World Cup remaining in opposition to England. While the Bay Oval hasn’t actually been a batting paradise when in comparison with a venue like Hamilton’s Seddon Park, it wasn’t the sluggishness of the observe alone that led to India getting bundled out for a paltry 134 — shot choice was as a lot in charge as had been some hasty calls comparable to Deepti Sharma pushing for a non-existent single that led to her run out.

The bowling division was on the cash as common, with Meghna Singh’s 3/26 together with some tidy fielding serving to the Indians snare six English wickets earlier than Heather Knight took her aspect over the road. It is the batting division’s non-performance, barring a few contrasting 30s from Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, that can power the crew suppose tank to deviate from its plan of retaining the identical mixture going ahead.

For starters, skipper Mithali and coach Ramesh Powar could be serious about getting Shafali Verma, who endured a disappointing outing in opposition to Pakistan in her solely look of the event to this point, again within the combine rather than Yastika Bhatia. Verma can be itching to open her account within the event after getting bowled by Diana Baig for a duck in opposition to Pakistan.

While Bhatia did properly to offer a optimistic begin within the sport in opposition to West Indies and will definitely stay a part of the crew’s plans going ahead, Verma’s a distinct beast altogether when on track, and has the power to single-handedly win video games for her aspect. Team India can be hoping for her to bounce again in model on Saturday.

However, a victory in opposition to Australia, who’ve been near-unbeatable for the reason that 2017 World Cup, can be one thing of an upset given the form of type they’re in in the intervening time. They had been on a 26-game unbeaten run since late 2017, the streak solely ending in September final yr by the hands of the crew they’re in regards to the face tomorrow. Incidentally, Australia’s final World Cup loss additionally got here in opposition to India, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroic 171 organising a memorable win within the semis 5 years in the past.

Australia, on their half, have not had a settled mixture to this point within the event, making a change in every of their 4 video games to this point although the highest 5 in addition to the inclusion of Megan Schutt and Alana King as their tempo spearhead and first spin possibility respectively have remained a relentless.

What can even please skipper Meg Lanning and coach Matthew Mott is the crew clicking as a unit, particularly within the bowling division.

While Rachael Haynes stands out for her excellent type that has propelled her to the highest of the batting charts (277 runs; common: 92.33), almost each participant, batters, bowlers and all-rounders alike, has made an impactful contribution to the crew’s trigger. Whether one takes under consideration left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen’s good remaining over that stopped England on its tracks or Ellyse Perry’s all-round brilliance in opposition to New Zealand and West Indies.

Though a tricky problem, it actually shouldn’t be inconceivable. India had in any case almost crushed the mighty Southern Stars in their very own yard within the one-day leg of the tour of Australia final yr, and can be hoping for an encore of the 2017 semi-final to get their marketing campaign again on observe.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm native

