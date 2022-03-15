Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India hope to land knockout blow on struggling England – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India obtained their marketing campaign again on observe with a dominant show towards the West Indies on Saturday, and can look to convey the momentum from that win into their upcoming Women’s World Cup fixture, during which they’ll hope to land the knockout blow on defending champions England in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

India and England discover themselves on the reverse ends of the spectrum in the intervening time. Barring a defeat towards hosts New Zealand, India have exhibited the traits of a worthy semi-final contender of their wins over Pakistan and West Indies.

England, alternatively, are one of many two sides but to win a sport within the ongoing event, shedding all three matches that they’ve performed up to now. And a defeat towards India, whom that they had overwhelmed within the last of the 2017 version in entrance of a packed Lord’s, will formally finish their hopes of ending within the high 4 on the finish of the round-robin league stage.

The largest optimistic for India from their efficiency towards the West Indies on Saturday was the marked enchancment of their batting efficiency, particularly within the high and center order, on condition that the bowlers have just about been constant in all three video games up to now.

Opener Yastika Bhatia’s attacking 31 off 21 balls gave India a much-needed impetus within the first powerplay, which had been lacking within the earlier sport and although they misplaced three wickets in fast succession, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had been capable of construct on that begin and produce a file fourth-wicket stand that took the sport away from the Windies.

Both Mandhana and Kaur are in roaring type in the intervening time, having struck a half-century within the earlier video games earlier than scoring tons on Saturday, which can little question give the staff plenty of confidence going into this week’s big-ticket fixtures. And although Shafali Verma have to be itching to have a go on the opposition bowlers and bounce again to type with an impression knock, it is going to be troublesome for the staff management to interchange Bhatia after the sort of impression she made towards West Indies.

“We got a great partnership while batting and also the way we bowled in partnerships we want to continue that against England and in the upcoming matches. I think those are the areas which we look to continue. And apart from that, sometimes we are losing back-to-back wickets if we can work on that. Otherwise, the way we want (things to be) we are getting them,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the sport towards England.

Skipper Mithali Raj, although continues to battle with the bat in the intervening time, her scores within the event studying 9, 31 and 5, and one wonders if she’d push herself down the order and permit Harmanpreet to bat forward of her. Raj has in any case, struggled to rotate the strike and acquire the odd boundary within the center overs, which has as a rule allowed the opposition to construct strain.

Allowing an in-form batter to come back in forward of her may assist preserve a optimistic run-rate and increase the staff’s possibilities of posting a difficult complete, or handle the asking price if requested to chase. And Kaur batting at No 3 may also preserve the left-right mixture that Raj meant to attain by selling herself to that place. Might be an unfamiliar place for Kaur, a middle-order specialist, however in Jemimah Rodrigues’ absence, may simply be the answer.

England, alternatively, are coping with a plethora of points going into their subsequent task. Opener Tammy Beaumont has hit a purple patch whereas Nat Sciver collected a ton towards the outdated enemy Australia. Sophie Ecclestone too has been excellent within the final two video games and was liable for retaining her staff’s hopes alive until the very finish within the slim defeat to South Africa.

The downside, although, arises with senior seamer Katherine Brunt’s lack of type which has damage the staff badly. As properly as with batting order’s tendency to crumble below duress, as had occurred within the dying overs towards South Africa because the staff completed with a modest 235/9, as towards the 260-270 they’d’ve focused when Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones had been on the crease.

And to not point out the poor fielding. Laura Wolvaardt, who laid the inspiration for the Proteas’ profitable chase with a glowing 77, was dropped a number of occasions with Jones even lacking a stumping probability. And it is going to be nothing lower than prison if the staff continues to place down catches and reward further runs of their upcoming conflict, particularly if the possibilities come from the likes of Mandhana and Kaur.

“Moving forward, do I feel the pressure? I don’t feel any more pressure than what the players feel and I’m no more disappointed than the players. We came into this World Cup wanting to play better than we have and we haven’t, and it’s been frustrating,” England coach Lisa Keighley said after the staff’s third loss on the trot, in accordance with ESPNCricinfo.

For the defending champions, the equation is pretty easy. Every sport from hereon is a knockout, they usually can not afford the slightest lapse as such. India, alternatively, enter the competition because the agency favourites, one thing few would’ve mentioned earlier than the event started, and can be hoping to inch nearer to a semi-final spot.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm native

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women’s World Cup

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.