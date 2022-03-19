Cricket

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Australia hand India six-wicket loss to extend unbeaten run – Photos News , Firstpost

India, the 2017 version finalists, didn’t defend a complete of 277 with Australia overhauling the goal, scoring 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs to proceed their unbeaten run within the showpiece occasion.

Meghna Singh of India appeals through the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Smriti Mandhana of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Beth Mooney of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Megan Schutt of Australia fields the ball during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Sneh Rana of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Alyssa Healy of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

Meg Lanning of Australia bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Australia celebrate the wicket of Smriti Mandhana of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. ICC Media Zone

