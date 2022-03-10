Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Photos: Lacklustre India surrender to New Zealand by 62 runs – Photos News , Firstpost

An inept batting efficiency by India led to an all-too acquainted give up towards New Zealand because the Mithali Raj-led facet went down by 62 runs in its second league stage match on Thursday.

1/8 India’s Meghna Singh walks off the sphere with teammate Rajeshwari Gayakwad (proper) after their loss throughout the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. India have now slipped to fifth amongst eight groups within the general standings after this defeat. AFP

2/8 New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu bowls throughout the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday. AFP

3/8 Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats throughout the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Thursday. Kaur was the highest scorer for India with 71 runs off 62 balls. Image Courtesy: ICC

4/8 Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sneh Rana of India throughout the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand on Thursday: Image Courtesy: ICC

5/8 Pooja Vastrakar of India bowls throughout the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Puja Vastrakar shone with the bowl selecting 4 for 34 in 10 overs. Image Courtesy: ICC

6/8 Amelia Kerr of New Zealand bats throughout the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Kerr first laid the platform with a stable half century after which scalped three wickets together with that of rival skipper Mithali Raj. Image Courtesy: ICC

7/8 Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand bats throughout the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ICC