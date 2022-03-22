Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: Australia outplay India by six wickets to qualify for semi-finals

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is being performed in New Zealand. A complete of eight groups — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the subsequent one month for the distinguished World Cup trophy.

The closing will happen in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the event, having defeated India by 9 runs within the 2017 closing at Lord’s. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, regardless of having reached the ultimate twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are essentially the most profitable crew in historical past, having received the trophy a report six instances, and as soon as once more enter the event as favourites.

The event will start with a single league section, with all eight groups going through the opposite as soon as, with the highest 4 progressing to the semi-finals.

On Tuesday, Australia maintained their unbeaten run with a five-wicket win over South Africa. In the day’s second match, India saved semi-final hopes alive with a thumping 110-run win over Bangladesh to maneuver to 3rd place.

Here’s a have a look at the up to date Women’s World Cup factors desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 6 6 0 0 +1.287 12 2 South Africa Women 5 4 1 0 +0.092 8 3 India Women 6 3 3 0 +0.768 6 4 West Indies Women 6 3 3 0 -0.885 6 5 England Women 5 2 3 0 +0.327 4 6 New Zealand Women 6 2 4 0 -0.229 4 7 Bangladesh Women 5 1 4 0 -0.754 2 8 Pakistan Women 5 1 4 0 -0.878 2

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram