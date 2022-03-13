Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: Australia take top spot after beating New Zealand – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is being performed in New Zealand. A complete of eight groups — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the following one month for the distinguished World Cup trophy.

The last will happen in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the event, having defeated India by 9 runs within the 2017 last at Lord’s. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, regardless of having reached the ultimate twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are probably the most profitable staff in historical past, having received the trophy a file six instances, and as soon as once more enter the event as favourites.

The event will start with a single league section, with all eight groups dealing with the opposite as soon as, with the highest 4 progressing to the semi-finals.

On Sunday, Australia crushed hosts New Zealand by 141 runs to fireplace a title shot warning.

Here’s a take a look at the up to date Women’s World Cup factors desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 3 3 0 0 +1.626 6 2 India Women 3 2 1 0 +1.333 4 3 South Africa Women 2 2 0 0 +0.380 4 4 New Zealand Women 4 2 2 0 -0.257 4 5 West Indies Women 3 2 1 0 -0.967 4 6 England Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 0 7 Bangladesh Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 0 8 Pakistan Women 3 0 3 0 -1.274 0

