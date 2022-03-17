Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Points Table: South Africa consolidate second spot by beating New Zealand – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is being performed in New Zealand. A complete of eight groups — Hosts New Zealand, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, England and South Africa will battle it out over the subsequent one month for the distinguished World Cup trophy.

The last will happen in Christchurch on 3 April.

England are the defending champions of the match, having defeated India by 9 runs within the 2017 last at Lord’s. Mithali Raj and Co are aiming for that elusive maiden trophy, regardless of having reached the ultimate twice (In 2005 and 2017).

Australia are probably the most profitable crew in historical past, having gained the trophy a file six occasions, and as soon as once more enter the match as favourites.

The match will start with a single league section, with all eight groups dealing with the opposite as soon as, with the highest 4 progressing to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, South Africa made it 4 wins in 4 matches with a two-wicket victory over hosts New Zealand.

Here’s a take a look at the up to date Women’s World Cup factors desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 0 +1.744 8 2 South Africa Women 4 4 0 0 +0.226 8 3 India Women 4 2 2 0 +0.632 4 4 New Zealand Women 5 2 3 0 -0.216 4 5 West Indies Women 4 2 2 0 -1.233 4 6 England Women 4 1 3 0 +0.351 2 7 Bangladesh Women 3 1 2 0 -0.477 2 8 Pakistan Women 4 0 4 0 -0.996 0

