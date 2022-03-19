Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Revamped India must build on positives, need to forget defeat to Australia – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Faced with the formidable problem of finishing the very best profitable chase in an ODI World Cup to e-book their ticket to the semi-finals, Australia got here out all weapons blazing, registering a six-wicket win over India to qualify for the final 4 stage of the continuing Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Australia’s file chase and the convincing big-margin win, nonetheless, does not inform the entire story of the match not to mention the truth that the pitch at Eden Park was very well-suited to batting and provided little or no help to the bowlers.

The greatest story, from the Indian viewpoint, was how their high and center order lastly discovered type and laid the muse for a strong whole that compelled Australia into producing the very best chase within the ICC occasion’s historical past.

The constant top-order failure and the inconsistency of the batting unit as a complete had proved to be India’s bane in the World Cup to date. Against the intimidating Australians, one other batting collapse wouldn’t have simply dented their semi-final probabilities however would have additional harmed the boldness of the Indian batters and demoralised them.

Rather, India’s revamped batting unit gave a superb account of themselves, and regardless of the defeat marched forward with a whole lot of positives.

New mixture clicks

The incontrovertible fact that Indians hold altering their batting mixtures in a excessive status match places a query mark on the administration and it’s the batters who need to take the whole credit score for scoring good runs in opposition to Australia. Shafali Verma was again within the staff as an opener to companion Smriti Mandhana. No 3 Deepti Sharma was made to sit down on the bench, with Yastika Bhatia taking her spot and Mithali Raj dropping to No 4. Harmanpreet Kaur was at No 5. And India lastly obtained to the mixture that they had been anticipated to play from the beginning of the match.

The affect participant, Shafali, was introduced in to unsettle the opening Australian bowlers and although she hit a six and 4 to get off the blocks, the experiment was shortlived. India had each their openers again within the hut by the primary six overs. They had been 39/2 on the finish of the powerplay — the ominous indicators of one other batting collapse.

It was to not be.

The 21-year-old Yastika rose to the event and batted with maturity belying her age to grind out 58 off 83. The teen performed an ideal foil to skipper Mithali who struck her first fifty of the match, scoring 68 off 96, to put the muse for a late flourish.

It wasn’t clean crusing for Yastika and Mithali from the beginning although. They solely put up 16 runs of their first 5 overs batting collectively earlier than a 16-run over from Ellyse Perry wherein the bowler conceded 10 from wides helped the Indians discover their scoring contact. As they grew in confidence and their rhythm obtained higher, Yastika and Mithali began making full use of the batting-friendly circumstances and the quick boundaries on the Eden Park

Together, the duo stitched a 103-run stand — the very best third-wicket stand partnership in opposition to Australia in World Cups. The spotlight of the partnership was their proactive working between the wickets, late cuts photographs that annoyed the spinners and the way they mixed warning with aggression. Once into their grooves, the pair by no means shied away from taking part in their photographs.

India’s ambition to place up a difficult whole noticed them depart to the pavilion however the transition was fast and efficient. Harmanpreet struck her third fifty of the match and amassed fast runs, 26 off 22 and 64 off 46 with Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar, respectively. India completed on 277/7 with their No 3, 4 and 5 making fifties for the primary time in a World Cup match.

Bowlers disappoint

A superb day within the workplace definitely for the batters however bowlers did not have a lot pleasure. Australia bat deep and are loaded with gun batters. Their utility within the center was admirable however their job was made simple by the Indian bowlers and their lack of self-discipline.

The pacers erred in line and size, bowling too full or quick. A whole lot of room was provided to the Australian batters on the offside as they made merry with reduce photographs and canopy drives. 44 out of top-scorer Meg Lanning’s 97 runs got here within the backward level space. The additional cowl area was the best space for opener Alyssa Healy who was the second-highest run-getter for Australia with a knock of 72.

The inconsistency from bowlers led to an absence of strain on the Australian batters and the job for the Indians was solely made tough by the choice to drop Deepti and play a bowler much less.

With two 100-run partnerships of their innings, Australia had been at all times accountable for the chase and although there was late drama, the six-wicket win margin is proof of the gulf at school between the 2 sides on the day.

If it’s any comfort, India should not actually hassle lots concerning the bowlers having an off day. They have been India’s power to date within the match and there is each likelihood they are going to be again to their greatest within the subsequent sport. The dangerous information, nonetheless, is that India have simply two extra video games left and successful each of them is probably not sufficient to succeed in the semi-finals. Still, giving their greatest is all they will do. With their batting coming round in opposition to Australia, India must shortly shrug off the loss, study from their errors and construct on the positives from the match.

