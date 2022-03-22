Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Twitter hails India’s ‘magnificent’ 110-run victory over Bangladesh

The India Women’s Cricket Team has saved its hopes of a semi-final spot alive after defeating Bangladesh by 110 runs on this 12 months’s version of the ICC girls’s World Cup. In the match held on 22 March at Seddon Park, Hamilton, the Mitahali Raj-led aspect registered their third victory within the event and bowled out Bangladesh for 119 solely.

India gained the toss and elected to bat first. The Mithali Raj-led aspect started nicely with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma steadily constructing a gap partnership of 74 runs. However, Bangladesh scalped three wickets in fast succession, together with that of skipper Mithali Raj, making the Indian batting line-up look shaky at 74/3 in 15.4 overs.

However, Yastika Bhatia’s half century helped India put up a complete of 229 on the scoreboard.

Bangladesh wanted to attain 230 runs in 50 overs to win the match. However, the workforce failed to carry their very own towards the very good bowling line-up of Sneh Rana, Juhlan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar.

Rana completed her spell with 4/30 in 10 overs. The spinner was essential in serving to restrict Bangladesh to the paltry rating of 119. The workforce was bowled out in 40.3 overs solely.

With this victory, India have reached the third spot on the factors desk. The workforce has gained six factors within the six video games they’ve performed up to now.

Twitter praised the India Women’s workforce for his or her splendid efficiency within the sport. Here are among the congratulatory tweets:

The Twitter account of the ICC Cricket World Cup hailed the “magnificent” victory by the Indian workforce.

BCCI Women praised the workforce’s efficiency within the match and in addition congratulated Yastika Bhatia, who notched her second-half century within the sport. For her splendid efficiency, the southpaw was awarded the Player of the Match.

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra praised the Indian Women’s workforce, calling their match an “all round performance to cherish” and said that the victory would profit the aspect on the factors desk as nicely.

Wasim Jaffer praised the workforce and commented that their World Cup dream lives on after this victory.

Robin Uthappa additionally praised the India Women’s workforce and urged them to maintain their momentum going.

Majumdar known as the sport a “big boost” to the Indian Women’s workforce.

IPL workforce Sunrisers Hyderabad additionally congratulated the Women in Blue on their massive victory.

India is about to face South Africa subsequent within the World Cup on 27 March.

