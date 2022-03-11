Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Under-pressure India eager to rectify batting, fielding mistakes against confident West Indies – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After getting their marketing campaign off to a rollicking begin, Team India had been served a impolite wake-up name of their 62-run defeat by the hands of New Zealand of their second outing of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup.

And simply two days after the loss, they face one other stern take a look at at Hamilton in opposition to an upbeat West Indies aspect which have overwhelmed heavyweights New Zealand and England thus far within the event.

While the bowling division did properly to limit the White Ferns to 260 when a complete in extra of 300 regarded potential at one stage, due to Pooja Vastrakar’s excellent 4/34 and a few spectacular demise bowling led by Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh, the batting division as soon as once more was at fault for failing to attain freely, permitting the dot-ball strain to get the higher of them within the run chase.

India’s fielding was additionally removed from spectacular on the day, with Mithali Raj amongst these dropping sitters and the fixed fumbles giving the New Zealand batters far too many freebies.

And captain Mithali, coach Ramesh Powar and the remainder of the management group will know that the time to behave and get their batting and fielding so as is now. Another defeat on Saturday, and the Indian staff may very properly be enjoying catch-up for the remainder of the event and face a tough path to the semi-finals.

In the pre-match press convention on Friday, coach Powar urged the senior gamers to guide from the entrance including that strong performances from them may have a trickle-down impact on the remainder of the squad.

“I want seniors to be putting their hands up, like Mithali (Raj), Smriti (Mandhana), Jhulan (Goswami), and win us the games single-handedly, because their participation and contributions in the win will brush off on the younger players,” the previous India off-spinner said in the interaction with reporters.

Among the seniors nonetheless, the main target primarily is on Mithali in the meanwhile. Both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have struck half-centuries thus far, whereas Goswami stays spectacular as ever within the bowling division, each in Powerplay 1 in addition to within the slog overs, and is kind of the useful bat down the order as properly.

After her 36-ball 9 in opposition to Pakistan, Mithali was barely higher along with her 31-run knock in opposition to the Kiwis on Wednesday, although her strike charge and talent to pinch those and twos rapidly remained an issue. The 39-year-old, a veteran of 227 ODIs who led India to the ultimate within the earlier World Cup, will likely be itching to get an enormous rating underneath her belt to silence the critics, and show that she’s no passenger in New Zealand.

West Indies, in the meantime, couldn’t have requested for a greater begin to the event. Few would’ve counted them among the many front-runners for the semi-final spots earlier than the beginning of the event, however after their victories over the event hosts New Zealand and defending champions England they instantly discover themselves within the reckoning for a top-four end on the finish of the group stage.

What has additionally stood out of their performances within the event is their capability to carry their nerve in tense levels of the sport. Both video games, in spite of everything, went all the way down to the wire with the Maroon Warriors registering single-digit victory margins within the two video games.

It is, thus, protected to say that they enter the upcoming match in opposition to India with the higher hand and with the momentum of their favour, and will likely be backing themselves to drag off a hat-trick of wins that can take them to the highest of the desk.

At the forefront of their victories have been the all-round brilliance of Hayley Matthews, presently the second-highest run-getter who additionally occurs to search out herself within the prime 10 wicket-takers. Matthews has had a hand within the two slim victories, particularly along with her 119 and a pair of/41 in opposition to the White Ferns.

Naturally, the main target will likely be on the Barbadian opener and off-spinner and new-ball bowlers Goswami and Meghna will little doubt be eyeing her because the prized wicket on the prime of the order.

The West Indians have additionally been among the many extra athletic sides within the event thus far, as was evident in Deandra Dottin’s gorgeous one-handed diving catch at backward level to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill on Wednesday. India, then again, have been responsible of letting go of alternatives, which they’ll hope to rectify come Saturday.

The wicket that was used for the New Zealand-India on Thursday turned out to be one other good batting floor and will have had a second 300-plus whole had the White Ferns not collapsed within the final 5 overs. The situations are largely anticipated to stay the identical within the tenth match of the World Cup, and each groups will definitely be desperate to cross the 250-mark for the primary time within the event.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Cherry Ann Fraser

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm native

