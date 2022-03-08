Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alana King, Alyssa Healy shine as Australia defeat Pakistan | Cricket News – Times of India

Two in two for Meg Lanning’s aspect as Australia seal a seven-wicket win over Pakistan 👏#CWC22 https://t.co/OM0SI0G5IQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1646722442000

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): Opener Alyssa Healy starred with the bat after Australian bowlers produced a medical show because the six-time champions coasted to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan within the ICC Women’s World Cup , right here on Tuesday.Australian bowlers struck at common intervals, save a high quality 99-run partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof (78 not out) and all-rounder Aliya Riaz (53), to limit Pakistan to 190 for six after skipper Meg Lanning determined to area.The Australian batters, led by star wicketkeeper Healy (72), who scored a scintillating half-century, then batted comfortably to notch up their second win of the event with 15.3 overs to spare.Australia, who defeated England of their marketing campaign opener, thus moved to the highest of the desk whereas Pakistan.continued to languish on the backside. They had misplaced to India of their tournament-opener.Chasing 191 for the win, Healy and Racheal Haynes (34) shared a 60-run stand to supply a gradual begin to Australia

Some sub-par fielding by Pakistan gave the 2 openers a reprieve every with their catches happening.

Haynes, who scored a century in Australia’s opening recreation towards England, stayed aggressive however her run-a-ball knock was lastly put to an finish by spinner Nashra Sandhu (1/30).

Healy and Lanning (35) continued the onslaught with Pakistan bowlers having no reply to the pair with Australia edging nearer to victory.

Healy introduced up her 14th half-century in solely 55 deliveries. She hit seven boundaries in her keep on the center.

However, spinner Omaima Sohail (2/39) managed to eliminate the Australian skipper within the twenty second over and Healy initially of the twenty eighth however until then the harm was finished and Ellyse Perry (26 not out) and Beth Mooney (23 not out) had no hassle taking Australia over the road.

Earlier, skipper Maroof and all-rounder Riaz rescued Pakistan from a precarious place to information them to a good complete.

With Pakistan teetering at 44-4 after 13 overs, the duo started its rescue act, sharing a 99-run stand for the fifth wicket earlier than Riaz was trapped leg earlier than within the forty fifth over.

It was Pakistan’s highest partnership at an ICC Women’s World Cup.

Maroof, who has returned to play six months after giving start, was particularly spectacular, sending the ball to the fence eight time throughout her unbeaten 122-ball keep as she ensured Australia must rating at virtually 4 runs per over to stay unbeaten on the event.

She celebrated her half-century by pointing her bat in the direction of the pavilion the place her seven-month-old child Fatima was current.

Experienced seamers Megan Schutt (1/43) and Ellyse Perry (1/27) and medium pacer Nicola Carrey (1/36) picked up a wicket apiece for Australia whereas spinners Alana King (2/24) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (1/25) additionally contributed.

Maroof and Riaz did not rating shortly to start with and performed with excessive warning to place collectively a memorable stand.