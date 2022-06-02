Women’s CRUCIAL role in achieving interfaith harmony and social well-being

Despite many efforts to progress girls equality agenda globally, there may be much more that but must be carried out. While promotion of gender equality in enterprise, politics and social sectors usually makes the headlines, one space that’s not often thought of is equality within the sphere of interfaith work, non secular dialogue and in reference to that is the contribution of girls to battle decision and peacebuilding. Religion has traditionally been extra related to males. This is unsurprising provided that for years girls have struggled to realize equality in all areas of life—from the house to the office, and particularly in positions of management. Yet faith performs a major position within the lives of girls. In the United States alone, 86% of girls are affiliated with a faith, with 63% saying that faith is essential of their lives.

Women can play a major position as peacemakers, supporters of nonviolence and tolerance, and contribute to interfaith concord and dialogue between completely different cultures and civilizations. An International Peace Institute examine of 182 signed peace agreements between 1989 and 2011 discovered that when girls are included in peace processes, there’s a 35 p.c improve within the chance {that a} peace settlement will final 15 years or extra. Evidence signifies that feminine individuals in peace processes are normally centered much less on the spoils of the struggle and extra on reconciliation, financial improvement, training and transitional justice – all crucial parts of a sustained peace. Yet regardless of these constructive statistics, girls are sometimes excluded from formal peace processes. Between 1992 and 2019, girls constituted, on common, 13 p.c of negotiators, 6 p.c of mediators, and 6 p.c of signatories in main peace processes world wide. In this regard, you will need to be aware that Kazakhstan adopted its first National Action Plan on UN Security Council decision 1325 on Women, Peace and Security agenda in December 2021.

It is subsequently important that societies promote the inclusion of girls in efforts to construct bridges between communities and nations, notably these with various non secular beliefs and ethnicities.

On 14-15 September, Kazakhstan will host the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. While the occasion will primarily give attention to the position of religion leaders within the socio-spiritual improvement of humanity within the post-pandemic interval, one of many sections of the Congress is devoted to the contribution of girls to the well-being and sustainable improvement of society. The goal is to search out methods for non secular leaders to make and contemplate proposals on selling the position of girls. This yr’s Congress might be vital withseveral high-ranking non secular leaders are anticipated to attend, together with Pope Francis, Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb, Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel David Lau, and Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef, in addition to many different religious leaders. This degree of participation creates an essential alternative to facilitate the creation of a world environment of peace and tolerance.

Over the previous few years Kazakhstan has made vital efforts in selling gender equality in society with constructive outcomes. Women make up 48.1 p.c of the workforce within the nation and 48.9 p.c of staff. Women are extremely represented in companies. The variety of women-led companies elevated by 9.1 p.c over the yr and reached 625,100 corporations by the top of 2021. The variety of feminine entrepreneurs below 29 additionally elevated by 37.2 p.c and reached 88,700 folks. Women’s entrepreneurship contributes about 40 p.c to the nation’s GDP. The progress achieved thus far showcases the significance and significant contribution of girls to the economic system.

There is, after all, room for enchancment. For instance, by way of gender pay hole males earn 21.7% greater than girls in comparable sectors. Nevertheless, the federal government of Kazakhstan has made the promotion and safety of girls a high precedence. Last yr, President Tokayev signed a decree “On further measures of Kazakhstan in the field of human rights”, which incorporates the elimination of discrimination in opposition to girls. The dialogue of the position of girls on the upcoming Congress may be very a lot consistent with the federal government’s priorities.

Kazakhstan can also be house to greater than 100 ethnicities and representatives of 18 non secular teams. Such degree of variety of the nation has inspired us to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which has been held in Kazakhstan since 2003.

As the position of girls in society continues to develop and gender equality turns into a higher aim, you will need to be certain that girls are additionally in a position to play a key position in interfaith work, in addition to in peacebuilding and mediation. To resolve lots of the present international challenges, together with geopolitical crises and ongoing conflicts, it’s essential to utilise the talents that ladies possess. While only one occasion is not going to resolve this challenge outright, the upcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will contribute to consolidating efforts in reaching progress in eliminating gender imbalance in faith, and creating new concepts and suggestions on increasing the position of girls.

