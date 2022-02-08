Women’s EURO: referees urged to seize the moment | Inside UEFA

With the UEFA Women’s EURO in England in July quick approaching, the referees – all candidates for the group of match officers on the match – are being known as on to make each efficiency depend within the interval forward as they try to ebook their place on the premier occasion in European ladies’s nationwide group soccer.

“Sport, like all of life, is about taking your probabilities,“ UEFA refereeing officer Dagmar Damková instructed the group of 23 European feminine referees at UEFA’s annual winter course.

“This EURO is going to be a massive event for women’s football, new standards are going to be set,” she added. “And the referees who take part are going to make a hugely important contribution.”

The winter course, held on-line owing to restrictions led to by the pandemic, served to prime the match officers for the schedule that lies in entrance of them within the subsequent few months.

The first challenges arrive with the knockout stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which can crown a memorable season of change and evolution for the competitors with its new 16-team group stage, centralised sponsorship and media rights and heightened profile and publicity.

The Women’s EURO referee group will probably be chosen after the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, and those that carry out nicely over the 2 legs in late March will put themselves within the body for the tournament in England between 6 and 31 July.

“Performances will take priority over names when we choose the referees,” Damková says. “We could have a situation where referees that are not so well-known impress us just as much as established officials.”











UEFA is delighted that its pool of feminine referees is extra spectacular than ever when it comes to high quality and dedication. “The decisions about who goes to the EURO are going to be very difficult, because we now have a growing group of high-calibre referees from which to choose,” displays UEFA Referees Committee chairman Roberto Rosetti. “The selection process will be very interesting.”

Growing roster

“Before now, we had a smaller group of referees that we knew we could rely on for big occasions,” Damková provides. “But now that group has grown in size. We believe that Europe’s female referees are reaching new heights. It’s positive that we now have a bigger pool to choose from for important assignments.”











“We’ve used the winter course to prepare the referees for their duties, passed on technical instructions, and told them not only what they should expect, but what UEFA expects of them – focus, consistency, confidence and correct and uniform decision-making.”

Video assistant referees (VAR) will probably be deployed from the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals onwards, and also will be used for the primary time at a Women’s EURO this summer season.











“We’ve been very busy preparing for VAR activities in recent months,” Damková explains, “and we’re ready for the challenges ahead. VAR is good for the game, because it helps the decision-making process, and provides a ‘safety net’ in the event of clear and obvious refereeing errors.”

Keeping tempo with the sport

UEFA’s complete improvement programme for feminine referees displays the physique’s dedication to make sure that refereeing retains tempo with the quickly evolving tactical and technical evolution of ladies’s soccer.

“The development of female referees must go hand in hand with the development of the game on the field,” Damková insists. “A lot of our work with the referees may be hidden from view, but our work has been diligent and focussed – referees will not be left behind as women’s football goes forward.”











Damková herself was a number one worldwide referee, taking cost of finals of the Women’s EURO (2009), UEFA Women’s Champions League (2011) and Olympic ladies’s soccer match (2008). Her broad expertise proves essential in serving to modern-day referees address their high-pressure, high-stakes duties, and will probably be an equally essential consider guiding the officers by a demanding programme this spring and summer season.

‘Live the experience’

“You have to live the experience – you’re obviously allowed moments of euphoria when you’re chosen to referee big matches or participate in major tournaments,” she explains. “But then comes the time for serious focus and concentration in the search for excellence.”

“It’s important that you’re able to be self-critical and to overcome difficult moments, and I think it helps to have people accompanying you who are not only positive, but also honest in their opinions, to help you fulfil your potential.”

“The coming months will be very exciting with the climax of the Women’s Champions League season and the EURO to come. I’m proud of our referees for the commitment they show, as well as the flexibility they have demonstrated during these difficult times. And now is the moment when they must strive to take hold of the opportunities that are in front of them…”

