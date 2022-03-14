Women’s History Month: Kathy Hochul reflects on making history as New York’s first female governor

NEW YORK – Kathy Hochul is the primary girl to function New York’s governor in – get this – 245 years, since George Clinton grew to become the primary governor on July 30, 1777.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer says that as we rejoice Women’s History Month, there isn’t a extra becoming instance of energy, resiliency and braveness than a lady who, in her temporary tenure, has needed to take care of a terrifying pandemic and the necessity to restore the state’s financial vitality.

Hochul needed to do the interview for Women’s History Month by the women’s rights pioneers monument in Central Park, that honors the trailblazing work of advocates Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

“It reminds me that I have the weight of that history on my shoulders. That these women were New Yorkers, and they changed the course of history because of their passion and their willingness to stand up to adversity. And that inspires me to be able to get through what I have to do to protect the rights of not just women, but all New Yorkers as we lead the way through this post-pandemic world and restore faith in government,” Hochul mentioned.

It’s a tall order for the second of six youngsters of Jack and Pat Courtney, a household that struggled financially throughout Hochul’s early years, residing in a trailer park close to a metal mill.

“I also grew up in a social justice Catholic household, right? Young parents that were always taking us to rallies, to fight for civil rights to oppose the Vietnam war. To be exposed to politics at its best, at a time when we talked about John Kennedy, and Dr. King, and Bobby Kennedy,” Hochul mentioned.

“Did you always want to go into public service, or was it something that came a certain point in your life?” Kramer requested.

“When I was 13, I decided I wanted to be a staffer for a senator someday. I visited Washington,” Hochul mentioned. “I was just so in awe of our nation’s capitol. And, again, put that on top of the activism, my household as a child. I realized that that is something I would do. But I always imagined myself as a staffer.”

After being politically energetic throughout faculty at Syracuse – she led a boycott of the coed bookstore over excessive costs – Hochul did change into a staffer for former Rep. John LaFalce after which Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Her first elective put up was on the upstate Hamburg city board. She was additionally Erie county clerk, a one-term congresswoman, and eventually, in 2014, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested her to be his operating mate for his second time period, and his third.

She changed him after he was compelled to resign.

She says it is onerous to be the primary girl to carry the put up.

“I do feel there’s an extra burden. There really is. But we can overcome this. You know – we have to demonstrate that this is our place, and not in an offensive way, but in a way that says, ‘Listen, I can be successful,'” Hochul mentioned.

She’s decided to do it her manner.

“We’re just showing we govern differently. And it’s very foreign to men in the business, but they’re going to get used to seeing a very different way that dials back all the drama, dials back the tension, and lets people know, hey, we’ve got this,” Hochul mentioned. “You can’t knock me down. I have been hit so hard in this business for so many years that I have really thick skin, and that’s why I can handle this. And women all have that within them. They have that strength. Sometimes they don’t know it, but I have that strength because it comes from a lifetime of being knocked around, but always getting back up and standing again.”

“At the end of your days as governor … what do you want historians to say about you?” Kramer requested.

“That she gave a damn. That she really gave a damn. She cared so profoundly about the live of New Yorkers, and that every single day I got up and said ‘How can I make life a little easier for people,'” Hochul mentioned.

She says she additionally has a message for the younger girls within the state: You might be something you need to be.

“Look at me,” she instructed Kramer, stating that she is the granddaughter of immigrants, whose mother and father as soon as lived in a trailer park.

So simply how robust is Hochul?

On the day she did the interview with Kramer, it was bone-chillingly chilly in Central Park. Kramer had on heavy boots, an extended, down coat, and lined gloves. Kramer’s enamel had been chattering. Hochul had on an open-necked coat, road sneakers, and unlined gloves.

Kramer says she saved serious about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers: She did every part he did, however backwards and in excessive heels.

Women’s History Month

