Women’s IPL: The next big thing for the BCCI? | Cricket News – Times of India
Indian Premier League, the nation’s high cricket competitors, is making ready to roll out a ladies’s league as organizers search methods to make the third most-watched sporting occasion greater, extra worthwhile and numerous.
Board of Control for Cricket in India is the game’s governing physique and conducts the wildly-popular males’s version of IPL, broadcast rights for that are set to be fought over by media giants together with The Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. The BCCI needs to public sale broadcast rights for the women-only video games and its six league groups by early subsequent yr, its head Jay Shah informed Bloomberg News in an interview in Mumbai.
“At the moment, there is strong interest in media rights,” Shah mentioned, including that he was hopeful the homeowners of males’s IPL franchises would bid for girls’s league groups too. The affiliation, he mentioned, needs to bolster the ladies’s sport because it’s usually ignored within the in any other case cricket-crazy nation of virtually 1.4 billion individuals.
Shah’s sport plan to bolster range can also be underpinned by enterprise savvy as he appears to be like for extra area of interest methods to monetize the 15-year-old sports activities franchise. IPL, estimated to be value $7 billion, attracted 600 million viewers final yr and trails solely the Premier League and the National Football League by way of viewership, in accordance with BCCI estimates.
An public sale of broadcast rights for the lads’s league in June is probably going to attract bids of greater than $5 billion in a heated contest that would embody Amazon Prime Video, Walt Disney, Sony Group Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd., led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
As lengthy as cricket continues to be performed within the allies of India, IPL’s recognition will preserve rising, in accordance with Utkarsh Sinha, managing director at Bexley Advisors in Mumbai.
“IPL is one of the stickiest media properties available, and heavyweights will slug it out to get media rights to it,” Sinha mentioned. “It is probably the first format globally designed with commercials and profits in mind.”
Niche Formats
BCCI is counting on the public sale’s success to bankroll subsidiary codecs like the ladies’s cricket league. The battle for IPL’s five-year broadcast rights underscores the broader battle to win eyeballs within the largest shopper market nonetheless open to overseas firms. Still, India has confirmed robust to crack even for the likes of Netflix Inc.
Amazon introduced its intention so as to add dwell sports activities on its platform in India together with cricket on the finish of April, whereas Reliance-controlled Viacom18 Media obtained $1.8 billion in funding from a James Murdoch-backed agency because it gears up for the bidding battle.
The demand for IPL proper now could be so sizzling that the BCCI has raised the bottom worth above which bids will probably be accepted to $4.2 billion. It has additionally for the primary time managed to promote all sponsorship slots for 2022 matches with backers together with Saudi Arabian Oil Co to Tata Group, in accordance with Shah.
The on-line public sale format for the lads’s league is a brand new method for BCCI and exhibits Shah’s makes an attempt to modernize the 94-year-old cricketing physique’s type of functioning. Bidders can also pitch just for live-streaming rights or TV broadcast rights. Previously, BCCI had bought these rights as a bundle in a closed bidding course of.
“The decision was taken to double the reserve price for media rights after assessing the rising interest in the game,” Shah mentioned. “We also decided to go for an e-auction this year to make the process transparent and to ensure maximum participation.”
Longer Window
The cricket management physique for India, which accounts for about 80% of the game’s international income, is working with the International Cricket Council to extend the IPL season’s window from the present two months on the sporting calendar. An extended window will imply extra matches and better revenues.
Part of the board’s share of the cash raised from the franchise is spent on state-level cricket associations, organising infrastructure for the sports activities, and different bills, together with pensions and charges for the gamers.
Shah mentioned that on-line streaming would overtake broadcast quickly, and he dismissed the prospect of viewer fatigue — one of many largest dangers for any sports activities occasion. Online streaming accounts for under 30% of the sport’s viewership however is on a powerful footing after pandemic restrictions and lockdowns compelled individuals to observe extra content material over the web.
Shah is assured the upcoming auctions will probably be a cash spinner.
“There will be a strong four-cornered fight for the media rights of the game,” he mentioned, referring to Amazon, Viacom18 Media, Disney, Sony. “The more money we raise, the better it gets for cricket as we will be investing it all back.”
