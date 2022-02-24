Women’s ODI World Cup matches could go ahead with nine players if Covid hits

ICC has adjusted enjoying situations in an try to allow matches to happen as scheduled

Matches on the Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand might go forward with 9 gamers in a staff in an effort to hold the competitors going amid Covid-19.

ICC’s head of occasions Chris Tetley confirmed on Thursday that the enjoying situations would permit groups to discipline a decreased aspect ought to they be struck by a Covid outbreak of their squad, supplemented by substitute fielders from inside the administration and training workers.

“If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment,” Tetley mentioned. “And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play – non-batting, non-bowling – to enable a game to take place.”

Teams had already been permitted to convey as much as three travelling reserves with them for the event who may be switched out and in of the primary 15-player squads if anybody contracts Covid.

Tetley added that rescheduling fixtures can be thought-about if wanted, though mentioned there have been “logistical constraints” across the event.

“We’ll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility and we’ll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to fulfil our objective, which is to get the games on,” he mentioned.

New Zealand is at the moment experiencing a steep rise in Covid-19 circumstances because the Omicron variant bought into the group with greater than 6000 reported on Thursday.

The nation is working below a ‘pink’ setting of a site visitors gentle system which severely reduces attendance at sports activities evenings, however event CEO Andrea Nelson mentioned that they have been hopeful of with the ability to have small numbers of spectators at group matches.

“Under the red traffic light setting we can currently operate in pods of 100. We are taking it week-by-week as we work our way through, but in the first week it is likely there will be some availability at matches,” she mentioned.

“Unfortunately, at some venues we will have to cancel existing ticket holders. That’s not something we want to do, and we are working really hard to see how many people we can get into the stadiums.”

The event begins on March 4 when hosts New Zealand face West Indies in Mount Maunganui.