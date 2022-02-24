Sports
Women’s ODI World Cup to go ahead with 9 players a side in case of COVID-19 outbreak | Cricket News – Times of India
DUBAI: With an goal to conduct an uninterrupted event, the ICC on Thursday stated all matches on the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand might be performed with 9 gamers in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The nine-player-a-side recreation is already in place within the ICC tips associated to taking part in circumstances and has been in impact for the reason that U-19 World Cup within the West Indies, the place India received the title for a document fifth time.
ICC’s head of occasions Chris Tetley stated that the prevalent taking part in circumstances enable groups to discipline a truncated aspect if there’s a COVID outbreak of their squad, supplemented by substitute fielders from throughout the administration and training workers.
“If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment,” Tetley was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play – non-batting, non-bowling – to enable a game to take place.”
Keeping the pandemic situation in thoughts, all groups have been allowed to take alongside three further gamers as travelling reserves, who might be introduced within the 15-member fundamental squad ought to there be a COVID casualty.
The ICC official additionally did not rule out rescheduling of video games if wanted.
“We’ll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility and we’ll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to fulfil our objective, which is to get the games on,” he stated.
The event begins on March 4 with the opening match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies in Mount Maunganui.
