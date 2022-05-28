Cricket

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Supernovas clinch title with nervy four-run win over Velocity – Photos News , Firstpost

Supernovas received the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity within the title conflict in Pune on Saturday. This was the Supernovas’ third title triumph within the event.

1/8

Supernovas gamers have fun their win in opposition to Velocity within the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Supernovas received the Women’s T20 Challenge for the third time. Sportzpics

Alana King of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Sneh Rana of Velocity during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Alana was the most successful bowler for Supernovas, picking up 3/32 in four overs. Sportzpics

2/8

Alana King of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Sneh Rana of Velocity through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Alana was essentially the most profitable bowler for Supernovas, selecting up 3/32 in 4 overs. Sportzpics

Laura Wolvaardt of Velocity bats during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Wolvaardt was the top-scorer for Velocity, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 40 balls. Sportzpics

3/8

Laura Wolvaardt of Velocity bats through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Wolvaardt was the top-scorer for Velocity, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 40 balls. Sportzpics

Deandra Dottin of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Shafali Verma of Velocity during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin picked two wickets for 28. Sportzpics

4/8

Deandra Dottin of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Shafali Verma of Velocity through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin picked two wickets for 28. Sportzpics

Kathryn Cross of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. For Velocity, Cross, captain Deepti Sharma and Simran Bahadur took two wickets apiece, while Ayabonga Khaka got one. Sportzpics

5/8

Kathryn Cross of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. For Velocity, Cross, captain Deepti Sharma and Simran Bahadur took two wickets apiece, whereas Ayabonga Khaka received one. Sportzpics

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deandra Dottin of Supernovas fist bump during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin stitched 73 runs for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (28) and added 58 for the second wicket with in-form captain Harmanpreet (43 off 29 balls). Sportzpics

6/8

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deandra Dottin of Supernovas fist bump through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin stitched 73 runs for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (28) and added 58 for the second wicket with in-form captain Harmanpreet (43 off 29 balls). Sportzpics

Simran Bahadur of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Priya Punia of Supernovas during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Simran scalped the wicket of Priya Punia, who was going strong after smashing a six, in the 10th over. Sportzpics

7/8

Simran Bahadur of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Priya Punia of Supernovas through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Simran scalped the wicket of Priya Punia, who was going robust after smashing a six, within the tenth over. Sportzpics

Deandra Dottin of Supernovas plays a shot during the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin made full use of an early reprieve to score a blistering half-century (62 off 44 balls). Sportzpics

8/8

Deandra Dottin of Supernovas performs a shot through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin made full use of an early reprieve to attain a blistering half-century (62 off 44 balls). Sportzpics



