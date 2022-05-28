Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Supernovas clinch title with nervy four-run win over Velocity – Photos News , Firstpost

Supernovas received the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 with a four-run victory over Velocity within the title conflict in Pune on Saturday. This was the Supernovas’ third title triumph within the event.

1/8 Supernovas gamers have fun their win in opposition to Velocity within the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Supernovas received the Women’s T20 Challenge for the third time. Sportzpics

2/8 Alana King of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Sneh Rana of Velocity through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Alana was essentially the most profitable bowler for Supernovas, selecting up 3/32 in 4 overs. Sportzpics

3/8 Laura Wolvaardt of Velocity bats through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Wolvaardt was the top-scorer for Velocity, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 40 balls. Sportzpics

4/8 Deandra Dottin of Supernovas celebrates the wicket of Shafali Verma of Velocity through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin picked two wickets for 28. Sportzpics

5/8 Kathryn Cross of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. For Velocity, Cross, captain Deepti Sharma and Simran Bahadur took two wickets apiece, whereas Ayabonga Khaka received one. Sportzpics

6/8 Harmanpreet Kaur and Deandra Dottin of Supernovas fist bump through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Supernovas and Velocity on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Dottin stitched 73 runs for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (28) and added 58 for the second wicket with in-form captain Harmanpreet (43 off 29 balls). Sportzpics

7/8 Simran Bahadur of Velocity celebrates the wicket of Priya Punia of Supernovas through the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Simran scalped the wicket of Priya Punia, who was going robust after smashing a six, within the tenth over. Sportzpics