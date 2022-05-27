Cricket
Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers’ 16-run win not enough as Velocity setup final vs Supernovas – Photos News , Firstpost
Check out pictures from the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 recreation between Velocity and Trailblazers.
Velocity’s Kiran Navgire (69) stole the present on Thursday as they romped into the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge regardless of a 16-run defeat to Trailblazers. Velocity wanted to attain 159 or extra whereas chasing 191 however ended their innings at 174/9. Sportzpics
After Trailblazers misplaced skipper Smriti Mandhana early, S Meghana responded strongly with a high quality knock of 73. Sportzpics
Jemimah Rodrigues (66) too ably supported her from the opposite finish. The duo solid a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics
In Velocity’s chase, Sophia Dunkley was essentially the most economical Trailblazers’ bowler with figures of 1/8 from two overs. Sportzpics
Players of the Trailblazers staff have a good time their win over Velocity. Trailblazers bowed out of the match regardless of the win after failing to limit Velocity to 158 or much less. Velocity will meet Supernovas in Saturday’s remaining. Sportzpics