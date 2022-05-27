Cricket

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers’ 16-run win not enough as Velocity setup final vs Supernovas – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall2 days ago
26 1 minute read


Check out pictures from the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 recreation between Velocity and Trailblazers.

1/5

Velocity’s Kiran Navgire (69) stole the present on Thursday as they romped into the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge regardless of a 16-run defeat to Trailblazers. Velocity wanted to attain 159 or extra whereas chasing 191 however ended their innings at 174/9. Sportzpics

After Trailblazers lost skipper Smriti Mandhana early, S Meghana responded strongly with a fine knock of 73. Sportzpics

2/5

After Trailblazers misplaced skipper Smriti Mandhana early, S Meghana responded strongly with a high quality knock of 73. Sportzpics

Jemimah Rodrigues (66) too ably supported her from the other end. The duo forged a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics

3/5

Jemimah Rodrigues (66) too ably supported her from the opposite finish. The duo solid a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics

In Velocity's chase, Sophia Dunkley was the most economical Trailblazers' bowler with figures of 1/8 from two overs. Sportzpics

4/5

In Velocity’s chase, Sophia Dunkley was essentially the most economical Trailblazers’ bowler with figures of 1/8 from two overs. Sportzpics

Players of the Trailblazers team celebrate their win over Velocity. Trailblazers bowed out of the tournament despite the win after failing to restrict Velocity to 158 or less. Velocity will meet Supernovas in Saturday's final. Sportzpics

5/5

Players of the Trailblazers staff have a good time their win over Velocity. Trailblazers bowed out of the match regardless of the win after failing to limit Velocity to 158 or much less. Velocity will meet Supernovas in Saturday’s remaining. Sportzpics



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall2 days ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button