Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers’ 16-run win not enough as Velocity setup final vs Supernovas – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out pictures from the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 recreation between Velocity and Trailblazers.

1/5 Velocity’s Kiran Navgire (69) stole the present on Thursday as they romped into the ultimate of the Women’s T20 Challenge regardless of a 16-run defeat to Trailblazers. Velocity wanted to attain 159 or extra whereas chasing 191 however ended their innings at 174/9. Sportzpics

2/5 After Trailblazers misplaced skipper Smriti Mandhana early, S Meghana responded strongly with a high quality knock of 73. Sportzpics

3/5 Jemimah Rodrigues (66) too ably supported her from the opposite finish. The duo solid a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Sportzpics

4/5 In Velocity’s chase, Sophia Dunkley was essentially the most economical Trailblazers’ bowler with figures of 1/8 from two overs. Sportzpics