Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers no match for Pooja Vastrakar as Supernovas come out on top – Photos News , Firstpost

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 49 runs within the opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune on Monday.

Supernovas' gamers have a good time their victory in opposition to Trailblazers throughout Match 1 of the Women's T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Opting to bat, Supernovas had been all out for 163. Chasing 164 for a win, Trailblazers may solely handle 114 for 9.

Alana King and Harleen Deol of Supernovas have a good time the wicket of Poonam Yadav of Trailblazers.

Smriti Mandhana of Trailblazers performs a shot. Trailblazers made a robust begin to their chase with Mandhana (34) and Matthews (18) placing on 39 runs for the opening wicket in 5 overs.

Supernovas gamers celebrates the wicket of Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers. Pooja Vastrakar picked up 4 wickets for simply 12 runs in a superb pace-bowling show.

Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Chandu V of Supernovas. Matthews picked two wickets within the final over and general three within the match.

Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas performs a shot. Skipper Harmanpreet (37) top-scored after opting to bat.

Salma Khatun of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of Supernovas. Salma scalped two for 30.