Women’s T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers no match for Pooja Vastrakar as Supernovas come out on top – Photos News , Firstpost

Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Trailblazers no match for Pooja Vastrakar as Supernovas come out on top

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 49 runs within the opening match of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Pune on Monday.

Supernovas’ gamers have a good time their victory in opposition to Trailblazers throughout Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge on the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Opting to bat, Supernovas had been all out for 163. Chasing 164 for a win, Trailblazers may solely handle 114 for 9. Sportzpics for IPL

Alana King and Harleen Deol of Supernovas celebrate the wicket of Poonam Yadav of Trailblazers during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Sportzpics for IPL

Smriti Mandhana of Trailblazers plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Trailblazers made a strong start to their chase with Mandhana (34) and Matthews (18) putting on 39 runs for the opening wicket in five overs. Sportzpics for IPL

Supernovas players celebrates the wicket of Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Pooja Vastrakar (right) picked up four wickets for just 12 runs in a brilliant pace-bowling display. Sportzpics for IPL

Hayley Matthews of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Chandu V of Supernovas during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Matthews picked two wickets in the last over and overall three in the match. Sportzpics for IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur of Supernovas plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Skipper Harmanpreet (37) top-scored after opting to bat. Sportzpics for IPL

Salma Khatun of Trailblazers celebrates the wicket of Harleen Deol of Supernovas during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Salma scalped two for 30. Sportzpics for IPL

Harleen Deol of Supernovas plays a shot during Match 1 of the Women’s T20 Challenge between the Trailblazers and Supernovas at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Monday. Harleen (35) and Deandra Dottin (32) made useful contributions. Sportzpics for IPL

