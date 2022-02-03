Women’s T20 Challenge to be played during IPL playoffs: Sourav Ganguly

Women’s cricket has taken large strides in recent times and has gained large reputation. Events like World Cup are largely adopted by followers and consultants throughout the globe. Owing to the identical, many nationwide boards have even began their girls’s T20 leagues within the nation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can also be planning on doing the identical.

The board had carried out three seasons Women’s T20 Challenge, which is a three-team round-robin format event held alongside the Indian Premier League (IPL). The inaugural season passed off in 2018 and was final performed in 2020. Women’s T20 Challenge couldn’t happen final yr as a result of busy calendar and COVID-19 points. Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has acknowledged that the Women’s T20 Challenge will probably be again this yr throughout IPL 2022 playoffs.

BCCI will conduct girls’s IPL as soon as the variety of gamers goes up: Sourav Ganguly

He additionally mentioned that BCCI would conduct a full-fledged girls’s IPL as soon as the variety of girls’s gamers goes up. “The Women’s T20 Challenge will again be back this year in the month of May. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women’s IPL once the number of women players goes up. But this year, the Women’s T20 Challenge will happen during the IPL playoffs,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Meanwhile, Ganguly additionally mentioned that the home season of girls’s cricket will resume in a month as soon as the variety of COVID-19 instances go down. “We have time for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Let this COVID settle down a bit, we can hold it because it is just at the knockout stage and only a few matches are pending. We can do it in April-May,” mentioned Ganguly.

“Similarly, with the women’s tournament, we will do it as well. We are presuming that in another month, the number of cases will go down and we can host it,” he added. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is scheduled to get underway within the final week of March and BCCI wouldn’t need COVID-19 to spoilsport but once more. For the unversed, IPL 2021 was postponed halfway in May final yr and the remaining competitors passed off in UAE in September-October.