Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs but crash out on net run rate | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 3 of #My11CircleWT20C Trailblazers win by 16 runs, however it’s the Velocity who make it to t… https://t.co/Og7mHNQDWA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653586440000

PUNE: Velocity suffered a 16-run defeat within the Women’s T20 Challenge however nonetheless certified for the ultimate on the premise of a greater internet run charge, knocking out victors Trailblazers from the match right here on Thursday.Velocity will face Supernovas within the summit conflict on Saturday.Invited to bat, Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Ridrigues smashed scintillating fifties to assist the defending champions submit an enormous 190 for 5, the best whole within the historical past of the match.But they wanted to limit Velocity to 159 to develop into the second crew to qualify for the ultimate however it was to not be as Kiran Navgire had different concepts.

The 27-year-old all-rounder from Maharashtra lit up the night time sky with 5 fours and as many sixes on technique to her 34-ball 69 to take Velocity throughout the 150-mark and on the doorstep of the ultimate.

For her quick-fire innings of 69 off 34 deliveries, Kiran Navgire is our Top Performer from the second innings.A… https://t.co/UpkVi6dnxr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653587737000

The Trailblazers bowlers, led by Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44), finally managed to limit Velocity to 174 for 9 to additionally open their account however they might rue their heavy 49-run defeat to Supernovas within the opening match.

Trailblazers (-0.825), Supernovas (+0.912) and Velocity (-0.022) ended with two factors every however the high two groups made it to the ultimate as they’d higher internet run charge than the defending champions.

Velocity crossed the 159-run mark within the nineteenth over to make it by way of to the ultimate. Set a stiff goal of 191 to win, Navgire, enjoying her first season within the huge league, confirmed steely temperament as she anchored the chase fantastically, including 55 off 31 balls with Laura Wolvaardt (17) after which held on to the opposite finish.

Navgire and Wolvaardt’s partnership helped Velocity pile up the quickest crew hundred of the match.

Velocity saved shedding wickets below scoreboard stress however Navgire steered them to security earlier than being stumped by Richa Ghosh off Shopie Dunkley within the seventeenth over.

Once Navgire departed, it was throughout for Velocity.

Earlier, Meghana knocked the stuffing out of Velocity assault with a 73 off 47 balls en path to a 113-run partnership off 73 balls with Rodrigues (66 off 44 balls) as Trailblazers posted 190 for 5, the best whole within the historical past of the match.

Meghana took the duty to steer the crew after Trailblazers misplaced skipper Smriti Mandhana (1) early.

Meghana, who was dropped at 16 and 63, displayed her big-hitting abilities, clobbering seven fours and 4 maximums. Rodrigues too had seven hits to the fence and one six in her 44-ball innings.

Velocity was extraordinarily sloppy on the sphere as their butterfingered fielders dropped as many as 4 catches — two in Simran Bahadur’s over.

Meghana produced two good hits down the bottom off Kate Cross however the bowler returned to dismiss Mandhana with Simran taking a simple catch.

Cross might have added Meghana’s wicket to her record however Sneh Rana dropped her on the level.

Rodrigues then slammed two fours off Deepti Sharma as Trailblazers scored 47 for 1 within the powerplay.

Meghana took aside the assault, dispatching Radha Yadav for 2 sixes — one an inside out shot over covers and the second over the bowler’s head — en path to her fifty within the tenth over.

Rodrigues too performed some beautiful photographs and reached her fifty within the 14th over off 30 balls.

Shafali Verma and Ayabonga Khaka bowled two respectable overs however Meghana broke the shackles, launching Verma over lengthy off for her third six.

Meghana bought one other reprieve when Khaka dropped her at backward level and he or she slammed a six and 4 off Rana earlier than Cross held on to at least one at long-off to lastly get rid off the opener.

Rodrigues and Matthews added one other 31 off 15 balls earlier than the previous was holed out to Khaka.

Hayley Matthews (27 off 15) and Sophia Dunkley (19 off 8) then supplied the late flourish.