Women’s T20 Challenger: Athlete-turned-cricketer Kiran Navgire inspired by MS Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six | Cricket News – Times of India

💬💬 “@msdhoni’s 2011 World Cup-winning six changed everything for me.”@YastikaBhatia finds out the story behind Ve… https://t.co/5xJHN5akPm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653624001000

PUNE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six resides in India’s collective consciousness and it was a shot that modified loads of lives, together with that of little-known Solapur athlete Kiran Navgire.And so, athletics ‘ loss grew to become cricket ‘s acquire as the previous Maharashtra state-level athlete determined that there isn’t a enjoyable if she will be able to’t tonk the ball like her idol Dhoni.Eleven years later, at 28, Navgire, who performs home cricket for Nagaland, has discovered on the spot stardom, with among the strongest blows that one has ever seen from an Indian batter.

In her very second big-stage sport within the Women’s T20 Challenger, the right-handed Navgire hit the quickest fifty for her crew Velocity and her 34-ball-69 will definitely be remembered for a very long time, particularly the 5 sixes.

“I really feel good when I hit sixes and whenever I practise in the nets. I practice hitting sixes, I follow Dhoni sir and I love finishing like him, hitting big sixes,” Navgire instructed her teammate Yastika Bhatia throughout an interplay for bcci.television.

For her, Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 towards Sri Lanka made her set new objectives as she concentrated extra on athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi throughout her childhood whereas serving to out her father in household farm in Solapur district’s Mire village.

“I watched the 2011 World Cup final and Dhoni sir’s winning sixer is something that impressed me and remained imprinted in my head. That six inspired me and I always feel that in every match, I can hit a six like that,’ said the stockily built Navgire, who was a state level shot-putter.

Kiran Navgire is adjudged Player of the Match for her excellent knock of 69 off 34 balls.#VELvTBL #My11CircleWT20C https://t.co/yDF1kIFOi4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653588145000

On Thursday, Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma sent her up the order at No. 3 and Navgire didn’t disappoint anyone, taking international bowlers like Poonam Yadav, Salma Khatun and Rajeshwari Gayakwad to the cleaners.

“I dont like taking part in dot balls and wish to rating one thing off each ball and therefore I received a very good rating,” her answers were as uncomplicated as her lofted hits.

“In home cricket, I hadn’t batted up the order however I had a very good season there and had some good scores. My sport revolves round my energy hitting means and if it is in my arc, I ship it out of the park and if there are good balls, I wish to rotate strikes taking part in singles and doubles,” Navgire stated.

For her quick-fire innings of 69 off 34 deliveries, Kiran Navgire is our Top Performer from the second innings.A… https://t.co/UpkVi6dnxr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1653587737000

She admitted that she was a bit nervous at the start but coach Devika Palshikar’s sound advice did help a lot.

“Initially, I used to be a bit nervous bit then every thing settled down. The captain (Deepti) and teammates gave me lot of confidence. Coach Devika ma’am stated ‘you do not want to take a look at the bowler however on the ball and I did simply that,” she added.