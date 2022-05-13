Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Anamika, Jaismine And Shiksha Move To Pre-Quarterfinals | Boxing News

Indian boxers continued their spectacular run on the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships because the trio of Anamika (50kg), Shiksha (54kg) and Jaismine (60kg) superior to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective occasions in Istanbul on Thursday. While Anamika acquired the higher off Romania’s Eugenia Anghel by unanimous choice to win her opening bout, Shiksha too prevailed with the same 5-0 margin towards Argentine Herrera Milagros Rosario.

The third Indian boxer within the fray, Jaismine beat two-time youth Asian champion Porntip Buapa of Thailand by a 4-1 spilt choice.

Anamika confirmed her prowess and technical superiority towards Anghel.

The bout began on an aggressive be aware as each the boxers relentlessly attacked from the phrase go however Anamika displayed her sharp footwork and physique feints to land clear punches whereas evading her opponent’s counters.

The boxer from Rohtak continued her relentless assault within the second spherical and did not let her opponent cool down. She dictated the phrases all through the entire bout and comfortably received by a 5-0 margin to maneuver to the subsequent spherical.

Anamika will subsequent face World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia within the round-of-16 bout on Sunday.

Shiksha put up a fiery efficiency as she cruised into the pre-quarters.

The two boxers repeatedly attacked one another in a high-paced bout however the Indian was capable of land extra clear and sharp punches.

The final Indian bout of the day started on a tentative be aware as each boxers appeared cautious however Jaismine emerged on high as she managed to land clear punches and defend tightly. Buapa was barely capable of contact the Indian boxers within the first spherical.

Jaismine then dominated the bout together with her counter-attacking punches to ultimately e-book her place within the spherical of 16.

Two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) will play their respective round-of-16 bouts on Friday.

Pooja, who will start her marketing campaign, will tackle Hungary’s Timea Nagy whereas Lovlina will struggle towards Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance Team.

Lovlina had defeated former world champion Chen Nien-Chin within the first spherical on Monday.

Promoted

Late on Wednesday, Saweety (75kg) went down preventing towards England’s Kerry Davis and misplaced the bout by 2-3.

In the final version of the match, held in Russia in 2019, Indian boxers secured one silver and three bronze medals.