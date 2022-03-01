Women’s World Cup 2022: Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath and other players who could have a major impace – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The twelfth version of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup is simply across the nook, with hosts New Zealand set to tackle West Indies within the lung opener simply three days from now.

The event is considerably underway already in case you depend the warmup matches as a part of the motion as nicely, with 2017 runners-up India successful each their apply video games towards South Africa and West Indies respectively. Besides India, New Zealand and Australia too have performed two video games every, successful and shedding one every, whereas England and Bangladesh tackle South Africa and Pakistan respectively within the remaining spherical of warmup video games on Tuesday.

India, who’re but to win essentially the most prestigious trophy within the ladies’s recreation and have twice completed runners-up prior to now, will later get their marketing campaign underway in a blockbuster opening conflict towards arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Four days later, they face the White Ferns, whom they’d overwhelmed comprehensively within the 2017 World Cup. New Zealand, although, will enter this contest with the higher hand, having received the latest ODI sequence towards Mithali Raj’s facet 4-1 proper earlier than the event.

As we construct in direction of the grand occasion, we check out a few of the gamers from the remaining seven groups who might pose a risk for the Indians within the upcoming event:

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa): The South African seamer despatched out a warning to opposition batters within the build-up to the World Cup with back-to-back four-wicket hauls towards the West Indies at Johannesburg final month. Ismail was the joint-highest wicket-taker in that sequence alongside Ayabonga Khaka, although her marginally higher strike fee put her on prime of the chart.

Ismail, thought-about the quickest and one of the deadly bowlers within the ladies’s recreation, shall be entrusted with main the Proteas assault within the World Cup and her latest type definitely bodes nicely for the Proteas so far as their ambitions of successful a maiden World Cup is worried.

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand): The 21-year-old all-rounder was in glowing type within the recently-concluded ODI sequence towards India at residence proper earlier than the World Cup. Kerr completed the main run-getter with 353 runs to her credit score, 121 greater than Mithali Raj who completed second within the checklist, together with a median and strike fee of 117.66 and 97.51 respectively.

And it wasn’t simply the bat that did the speaking for her, as Kerr additionally completed third within the bowling charts with seven wickets to her title, together with a 3/30 within the fourth ODI through which she additionally struck an unbeaten 68.

Kerr then introduced her roaring batting type into the warmup recreation towards Australia, her unbeaten 92 serving to the White Ferns efficiently chase the 322-run goal down with 9 wickets and almost seven overs to spare.

Tahlia McGrath (Australia): Ever since she cemented her place within the facet following a sequence of fine performances towards India at residence, McGrath has change into a dependable possibility each with bat and ball for the Southern Stars.

That consistency was seen in her performances within the Ashes that befell over the Australian summer season as she completed the main wicket-taker in each the one-dayers and T20Is, accumulating 9 wickets in 5 video games throughout the white-ball codecs. She was additionally fairly the helpful middle-order bat, as he unbeaten 91 off simply 49 balls within the first T20I (through which she additionally registered figures of three/26) would counsel.

In a workforce filled with legends equivalent to Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt, McGrath would possibly very nicely transform their MVP and one in all their key performers of their quest for an unprecedented seventh ODI World Cup win.

Nat Sciver (England): A constant run scorer within the center order whose seam bowling abilities come in useful most of the time and likewise occurs to be among the best fielders within the trendy recreation, Sciver has established herself as a significant cog within the England workforce.

Sciver has had a constant run since final summer season; she was a continuing thorn within the flesh for the touring Indians, ending among the many prime three in each the ODIs and T20Is towards the Women in Blue and likewise accumulating essentially the most wickets (3) within the 20-over video games.

In the one-day leg of the Ashes through which a lot of the visiting batters struggled to get going, Sciver completed the highest run-scorer after accumulating a few 40s.

In the warmup recreation towards Bangladesh, Sciver reminded opposition groups of her all-round capabilities, her knock of 108 serving to England publish 310/9 earlier than taking two wickets for simply 12 runs to limit Bangladesh to 201.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies): Opening batter Dottin is without doubt one of the most skilled campaigners on this World Cup, having represented the West Indies in additional than a 100 matches in each ODIs and T20Is.

And the 30-year-old, who made her worldwide debut in 2008, couldn’t have requested for a greater latest run with the bat, ending the highest run-scorer in West Indies’ most up-to-date one-day campaigns towards South Africa and Pakistan, Dottin scoring 405 runs in seven video games throughout the 2 sequence with two tons — together with an unbeaten 150 at Jo’burg.

The West Indians shall be hoping she’s capable of carry that type over to the World Cup, and information the workforce to stable begins and lay the muse for match-winning totals.

