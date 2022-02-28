Women’s World Cup 2022: Exciting Pooja Vastrakar adds to India’s all-round flair, but can she bring out her best? – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A very good displaying in Australia and a superb ladies’s Senior Challenger Trophy in 2021, the place she led the India D aspect into the ultimate, helped propel Pooja Vastrakar into the ODI World Cup squad in New Zealand in March 2022.

The 22-year previous all-rounder, who has shades of Hardik Pandya in her based on Mithali Raj, is an thrilling cricketer with useful hitting abilities and a stable bouncer that may take a look at the easiest. The questions, although, revolve round her health and consistency.

Prone to accidents, Vastrakar had a significant blow early in her profession with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear. But her grit to combat via it and make a stable return noticed her win a central contract in 2018.

As somebody who constructed her sport in avenue cricket in Madhya Pradesh, Vastrakar’s tenacity stands out. She performed with the boys in her avenue earlier than shifting to the Mahatma Gandhi stadium nets the place she was noticed by a coach and joined the Gulmohar Cricket Academy run by Ashutosh Srivastava, a BCCI level-1 coach.

Her early life noticed her taking a liking to batting — and it is most likely no shock that her favorite batter is Virender Sehwag — however she later developed right into a bowling all-rounder together with her function because the third seamer within the Indian line-up typically being promising.

As somebody who understands her sport and finds methods to sharpen it, Vastrakar picked on each alternative. A very good instance of this was narrated by her to ESPNCricinfo in an interview as an 18-year previous.

“When I went to the NCA for an Under-19 camp in 2015, the wicket at the end was quite green. I had read two months earlier that (Suresh) Raina had been struggling against the bouncer, and must have been at the NCA to work on that. I wondered if it was the same wicket where he had honed his game against the bouncer. The ball was rising nicely, so I thought, ‘All right, let me try out a bouncer here’. Then even on flat wickets I started bowling it. In the domestic games, I started bowling one almost every over, first or second ball,” Vastrakar stated then.

The bouncer grew to become a significant weapon in her armoury and she or he wasn’t hesitant to dish it out regardless of her damage historical past. With her tempo getting higher after the ACL tear, Vastrakar’s capability to hit the onerous lengths and provides the ball a stable hit made her an attractive limited-overs prospect.

The pandemic put a halt to her efforts in making a powerful comeback, and she or he didn’t discover her means again in till the England tour in 2021 the place she performed the one-off Test and one ODI. The turning level, although, was the tour of Australia later that yr.

She took 4 wickets within the one-off Test after ending as India’s joint-leading wicket-taker within the ODIs with 4 scalps. In the third ODI that Indi gained, Vastrakar restricted Australia with three key wickets, that of Ellyse Perry, top-scorer Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath.

She additionally made a powerful impression as a late-order finisher within the T20Is, starring with a 26-ball 37 not out within the second T20I the place India have been struggling at 61/6 when she walked in and finally made 118/9.

She carried the shape into the Challenger Trophy the place was captain of the India D aspect. Her gorgeous run-a-ball 96 within the match in opposition to India A within the preliminary phases of the match helped her aspect make it to the finals of the match. Although they misplaced the ultimate, Vastrakar’s all-round displaying didn’t go unnoticed.

She completed the match with 161 runs, the fourth-most by anybody, at a mean of 53.6 and strike-rate of 98.7 and in addition picked up 5 wickets together with a 3/37. The performances helped her win a spot within the tour of New Zealand and the World Cup squad, however her two appearances in New Zealand within the ODIs have been removed from inspiring.

The lack of consistency has affected her sport earlier than, however now greater than ever India want Pooja Vastrakar to step up and fill the all-rounder’s function. With Richa Ghosh discovering her toes as a finisher, Vastrakar shall be backed to assist her within the job whereas additionally partnering the likes of Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh with the ball.

