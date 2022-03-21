Women’s World Cup 2022: Fate in own hands as India face Bangladesh in must-win encounter – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Two wins in 5 matches, three of these defeats coming towards powerful oppositions, and Mithali Raj-led India discover themselves in a difficult scenario on the Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The outcomes are a transparent indication that its been a blended bag for India to date, who stand fourth within the factors desk with 4 factors from the 5 video games.

India have a optimistic Net Run-Rate of +0.456, the second-highest within the match after Australia’s +1.424, because of massive victories over Pakistan and West Indies. That ought to hold them in good stead, however a a lot dominant efficiency might be anticipated towards Bangladesh.

But, India must win each their remaining video games, particularly after England confirmed restoration with two wins of their final two matches. India face Bangladesh on Tuesday, and may they win that one, destiny will stay in their very own palms heading to the final round-robin recreation towards South Africa.

A loss to Bangladesh would imply India rely on different groups for beneficial outcomes even when they win over South Africa.

India’s batters recovered fairly nicely after they confronted Australia after that disappointing show towards England.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have so far scored a significant chunk of India’s runs on the World Cup, a lot in order that each of them function within the high 10 run-getters of the match.

While Harmanpreet is fourth within the checklist with 256 runs, Mandhana options seventh with 226 runs.

Their show towards Australia was one other instance of the resilience proven by the Indian batters at essential junctures of a match. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was dropped to the bench for the primary time this match towards the Aussies, however that allowed the middle-order to impress. Yastika Bhatia (59) changed Deepti within the taking part in XI and showcased what she will be able to do batting on the high.

Bhatia confirmed that she will be able to play with freedom when given a chance and might be raring to supply comparable efficiency towards Bangladesh.

Mithali Raj (68), in the meantime, rediscovered her kind again together with her first half-century of the match. After just a few disappointing outings with the bat beforehand, the skipper’s knock, regardless of it getting into useless, should have been a psychological enhance, going into India’s final two league matches.

Harmanpreet registered a memorable 171 the final time India met Australia on the 50-over World Cup, however this time she couldn’t emulate that, though she ended up unbeaten on 57.

Bhatia and Raj had been concerned in a 130-run stand towards Australia for the third wicket, and that most likely set the platform for India to place a complete of 277/7, that was later comfortably chased down by the Aussies.

Harmanpreet Kaur has fared decently nicely towards Bangladesh in WODIs, scoring 195 runs from 4 matches at a batting common of 97.50. Form might be on her facet after two fifties and a century on this match to date, and Harmanpreet might be anticipated as soon as once more to offer the stability and stability that the Indian middle-order wants.

To put into context, Harmanpreet has amassed 256 runs at a median of 64 and a strike-rate of 99.61 within the World Cup to date.

This is considerably better than her efficiency within the New Zealand ODIs simply earlier than the World Cup, the place she managed simply 96 from 4 matches at a median of 24.

India cast simply a few 50-plus partnerships towards Australia, one amongst which was the 130-run stand between Mithali and Bhatia. Pooja Vastrakar confirmed resistance with a 28-ball knock of 34 earlier than being run-out, however this was after she cast a 54-run stand with Harmanpreet.

More such partnerships might be very important on the top-order as nicely. Thus far, between India’s opening batters, the partnerships have learn 4, 10, 49, 18 and 11 within the 5 video games passed by. A powerful begin whereas batting is essential in any recreation, and extra so will probably be very important once more given the do-or-die significance of it.

Bowling considerations for India

Jhulan Goswami seemed off in India’s match towards Australia. She leaked a whole lot of runs and went wicketless towards the six-time champions, enduring figures of 0/64.

India performed a bowler much less courtesy dropping of Deepti Sharma, and a lot of the bowlers seemed inconsistent when it comes to the road and size. Aussies discovered no problem find the boundaries in anyway, with reduce pictures from Meg Lanning (97) and canopy drives from Alyssa Healy (72) making the job comparatively straightforward for Australia, who romped residence with six wickets to spare.

India took the sport deep towards Australia, and Goswami was introduced for the ultimate over. That final over summed up Goswami’s forgettable day in what was her 2 hundredth WODI, conceding two boundaries to offer Australia victory in addition to the Aussies’ spot within the semi-final.

Pooja Vastrakar’s spell with the ball, was one silver lining in that match. She was probably the most economical amongst Indian bowlers that recreation with figures of two/43 (financial system fee of 4.30) and people couple of wickets meant that her wicket-tally within the match surged to eight.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, too appeared to have seemed in good contact until the sport towards England, however, like Goswami, went wicketless towards Australia. She’s additionally taken eight wickets to date and can look to get her rhythm again.

Gayakwad completed with figures of 4/31 towards Pakistan, the opposite Asian outfit within the World Cup, and might be hoping to take that match as inspiration as a way to produce outcomes towards Bangladesh.

Bangladesh can’t be taken frivolously from India’s perspective. They surprised Pakistan by 9 runs following losses to New Zealand and South Africa, and of their newest encounter, they took the sport deep earlier than taking place to West Indies by 4 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Sneh Rana, although, has reaffirmed the net-run fee stays secondary. “The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary,” she mentioned forward of the must-win recreation.

Rana admitted that no crew could be taken frivolously, saying there have been no straightforward video games. “Bangladesh have reached here by performing. They are always improving. There are no easy games in this World Cup,” she added.

Eyes might be on Fargana Hoque, who has been spectacular for Bangladesh with two fifties. She has amassed 154 from 4 video games at a median of 38.50, and can look to supply the runs on the high of the order.

Meanwhile, Salma Khatun has been their main wicket-taker with 5 scalps, however the off-break bowler is coming contemporary off a cheap spell of two/23 towards West Indies, and can’t be taken straightforward so far as India are involved.

India will start this recreation as favourites however the principle focus for Mithali and Co might be to fireplace in unison and get that massive win to stay in competition for the semi-finals.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm native

