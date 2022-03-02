Women’s World Cup 2022: From winless run in 1978 to runners up in 2017, revisiting India’s journey at mega event – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After having come near lifting essentially the most prestigious trophy within the sport twice prior to now, Team India will likely be hoping to finish their look ahead to a maiden World Cup triumph within the twelfth version of the event that will get underway in on 4 March.

Though they stuttered of their most up-to-date task, dropping a five-match ODI sequence in opposition to hosts New Zealand 4-1 final month, they are going to be backing themselves to shrug off the frustration and bounce again in model as soon as their marketing campaign will get underway.

The Women in Blue, have, in spite of everything change into much more constant lately, reaching the ultimate of the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup, and the semi-finals within the 2018 T20 World Cup. They additionally punched above their weight of their excursions of England and Australia final yr and confirmed they nonetheless have what it takes to problem the perfect within the enterprise.

The group will even be motivated to assist legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, thought-about among the many biggest of all time, realise their dream of holding the World Cup of their palms.

Ahead of India’s blockbuster opening conflict in opposition to neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, we check out how the group fared in previous editions of the mega occasion:

1978

India made their World Cup debut in 1978 and in addition hosted the event, 5 years after the inaugural mega occasion in 1973. India’s debut World Cup is understood for having the least variety of groups, simply 4, that included then reigning champions England, Australia and New Zealand in addition to the hosts.

The format of 1978 World Cup was identical because it’s earlier version, with every group enjoying different sides as soon as in a spherical robin format. Australia received all of their matches to say the maiden title, whereas India didn’t open their account.

India had been captained by Diana Edulji and Shobha Pandit prime scored for the hosts with 42 runs throughout three matches. Lopamudra Bhattacharj, Anjali Sharma and Edulji took two wickets every, highest for India within the event.

1982

This was hosted by New Zealand and 5 groups took half on this version of the mega occasion. The 4 from the 1978 World Cup and a world XI. The notable factor about this World Cup was the change in format.

The event started with a round-robin stage adopted by the highest two ranked sides enjoying within the last. There was a rise in variety of matches additionally as every group performed thrice in opposition to different groups.

Australia had been as soon as once more the champions, beating England within the last. In the round-robin stage they received 11 out of 12 matches. India received 4 matches and finsihed fourth within the round-robin stage. They had been captained by Shantha Rangaswamy.

India wicketkeeper Fowzieh Khalili effected 20 dismissals within the 1982 World Cup, which is essentially the most variety of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single version of the event.

1993



The Indian group was again within the competitors after lacking out in 1988, and Diana Edulji was on the helm in a World Cup marketing campaign for the primary time in 17 years, having performed below Shanta Rangaswamy in 1982.

India had been off to a successful begin, beating debutants West Indies by 63 runs of their opening sport with wicketkeeper-batter Anju Jain (84) and skipper Edulji (3/15) starring within the win. The group nevertheless, couldn’t fairly obtain the form of constant run that they’d’ve hoped for, getting outplayed by Australia and New Zealand whereas struggling a slender three-run loss to hosts England.

India completed with 4 wins in seven video games, beating Netherlands and Ireland after their victory over West Indies earlier than thrashing Denmark by 9 wickets of their last sport of the event to complete fourth within the desk.

1997

The second time India performed host with Hero Honda sponsoring the event, the event moved away from the spherical robin format with 11 groups cut up into two teams. It was additionally the primary time the event was performed within the 50-over format, moderately than 60 overs.

India, led by Pramila Bhatt, had been positioned in Group B alongside New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. The hosts went by the group stage unbeaten, successful in opposition to West Indies and Netherlands and their match in opposition to New Zealand ending in a tie. This was after their opening sport in opposition to Sri Lanka was rained off with no ball bowled attributable to thunderstorms.

India then beat South Africa within the quarter-final in Patna after bundling the Proteas out for 80, earlier than dropping to eventual winners Australia in Delhi by 19 runs.

2000

India had a superb run within the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand. But the knockouts strain received to them once more. In the earlier version in 1997, India had hosted the World Cup and reached the semis however misplaced to Australia within the semis. In the 2000 version, the Anju Jain-led facet completed third within the group stage. They began off with three wins in a row, beating South Africa, Netherlands and England. But then stuttered, dropping to Australia and New Zealand. They nevertheless bounced again with thumping wins over Ireland and Sri lanka to qualify for the semis.

In the semis, they met New Zealand however the batting could not fireplace as they had been bowled out for 117. The White Ferns chased down the goal in 26.5 overs and would then go on to beat Australia within the last to carry the trophy.

Anjum Chopra was India’s highest run-getter within the marketing campaign with 267 runs from 8 innings at 38.14. It was additionally Mithali Raj’s World Cup and he or she shone on the massive stage, scoring 152 runs from three matches at 76. Off-spinner Rupanjali Shastri was India’s prime wicket-taker with 10 wickets from 8 matches at 22.20 and financial system price of three.67.

2005

Five years after shining on the massive stage on her debut World Cup look, Mithali Raj led India to the World Cup last in South Africa. India went one step forward from 2000 version the place they misplaced within the semis however could not cross the end line as Australia beat them comfortably within the last. India completed second within the group with 4 wins from seven matches. The solely match they misplaced was in opposition to New Zealand. Their matches in opposition to Australia and Sri Lanka resulted in No Results attributable to rain.

Australia topped the desk and met India within the last. Karen Rolton (107) and Lisa Sthalekar (55) helped Australia publish 215/4 after they’d misplaced Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley for simply 31 on the board. In reply, India did not begin off nicely, saved dropping wickets usually and had been bundled out for 117.

Mithali led from the entrance within the batting division and was the best run-getter for India within the event with 199 runs from 7 innings at 49.75. In the bowling division, left-arm spinner Neetu David led the best way with 20 wickets from 8 innings, essentially the most by an Indian, averaging 8.35 and possessing an financial system price of two.54.

2009

Four years after reaching the ultimate, India girls’s group might go solely so far as the Super 6s on the 2009 World Cup in Australia. With 5 wins from seven matches, India stayed constant however could not get outcomes at decisive stage. Mithali Raj, Amita Sharma and Priyanka Roy made up the Team of the Tournament.

Placed in Group B, India completed second, behind England, with two wins out of three (dropping to England). In the Super Sixes, India beat Australia and West Indies however misplaced to New Zealand. England and New Zealand topped the standings and moved into the ultimate.

In the playoff match to make up the rankings, India misplaced to Australia by 3 wickets.

2013

India endured a disastrous World Cup at house by exiting within the group stage. Hosting the mega occasion after 16 years, India completed backside of Group A with only one win out of three.

India began off brightly with a convincing 110-run win over West Indies however misplaced to England earlier than being thrashed by Sri Lanka by 138 runs.

In the inconsequential seventh-eighth place playoff match, India met Pakistan and got here out on prime with Mithali scoring a ton in Cuttack.

2017

Captained by Mithali Raj, the 2017 version of the World Cup might need spelt a heart-wrenching loss for India within the last, nevertheless it led to girls’s cricket gaining centre-stage in India like by no means earlier than.

On course for historic victory, India misplaced to England’s expertise and prowess attributable to a batting order collapse publish 42.5 overs. India was cruising comfortably at 191 for 3, needing simply 38 runs off 43 balls to achieve the goal of 229. However, the Indian decrease center order proceeded to lose seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs and the group was all-out for 219. The sudden collapse could also be traced to the wicket of Punam Raut who scored 86 that day at Lord’s, England.

Mithali went on to clinch the title of highest run-getter in Women’s ODIs after the 2017 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur was the second-highest particular person run-getter (171 not out in opposition to Australia through the semi-final in Derby) that yr, whereas Deepti Sharma took 12 wickets and grabbed executed eight maidens 9 matches.​

Click here to read profiles of all Indian players

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women’s World Cup

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.