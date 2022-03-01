Women’s World Cup 2022, Heather Knight column: ‘Get goosebumps imagining what retaining the trophy would mean’, says England captain

It’s fairly surreal to really feel so close to to a World Cup and but so distant! Throwing rolled up socks into your mattress to maintain ticking over wasn’t how I imagined our build-up for this match again in 2017 however an terrible lot has occurred on this planet since then.

As I write this, we’re on day 5 of our quarantine and we’re not distant from being set free, because of the New Zealand Government’s change of isolation guidelines!

We’re clearly trying ahead to being allowed again out to coach. Some of us cope higher than others in quarantine however we’ve been attempting to maintain busy. We’ve been as much as our eyebrows in crosswords, Sophie Ecclestone has been operating HIIT courses on Zoom, Freya Davies organised an excellent quiz (together with ‘Guess the baby picture’, which was good) and I’ve taken some inspiration from watching a documentary on the primary all-female crew to participate within the Whitbread Round the World Race. It’s referred to as Maiden and it options some wonderful girls – a documentary that I might very a lot suggest.

As a bunch, we have to reset and refocus after an Ashes sequence that didn’t go our means. I used to be actually happy with how we began the sequence. We went toe to toe with Australia and heading into the ODI leg of the sequence the scoreline may simply have been completely different to the 6-4 deficit we discovered ourselves going through. As it was, there simply wasn’t sufficient psychological vitality to return to the nicely and battle again within the ODI sequence.

A multi-format Ashes sequence is extremely demanding and once you throw in COVID it turns into more durable once more. That’s no excuse – we didn’t need to win the sequence – however I feel it goes some technique to explaining our performances throughout the final two ODIs which I don’t suppose have been befitting of the workforce that we’re. I need us to make use of that within the World Cup – there’s heaps we have to take out of the Ashes to come back again more durable and extra united with a view to try to retain our trophy.

World Cups are really particular occasions. There’s nothing that fairly compares, and also you at all times really feel privileged to be part of it. We’ve acquired just a few faces who’ve been there and finished it earlier than, however we’ve additionally acquired plenty of gamers who’re collaborating in a World Cup for the primary time. I feel we noticed that blend of youth and expertise at its greatest after we have been at our greatest within the Ashes, and I’m eager to see us come out and play with some pleasure after we do get out of our bedrooms.

Obviously, I nonetheless suppose again to that day at Lord’s and what it meant to raise that trophy. The journey that the ladies’s sport has been on in England and Wales since that day is one I’m massively proud to be part of. I generally get goosebumps imagining what retaining the trophy would imply to the sport again dwelling, to all these younger women, and to every one of many gamers and workers who give every little thing they’ve for this workforce.

But we’ve acquired a number of laborious work to do earlier than we are able to begin daydreaming about potential success – beginning with our warm-up video games. I do know that we’ll depart nothing on the market.

Article printed from ICC media launch