Women’s World Cup 2022: How the 8 teams qualified for the mega event

With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 now only a matter of weeks away, the thrill is constructing as we close to a month-long feast of cricket.

From Australia to Bangladesh, one of the best groups on the planet are making use of the ending touches to their preparation after a five-year journey to New Zealand.

Here we check out how all eight groups certified for the showpiece occasion, from the hosts all through to the debutants.

India

India had been the ultimate staff to qualify by way of the ICC Women’s Championship, with 10 wins sufficient to see them end fourth.

A 2-1 collection victory towards South Africa in February 2018 put them in a robust place but it surely was their 2-1 collection success towards England a yr later that made the remainder of the world sit up and take discover.

India bowled England out for 136 and 161 within the first two matches of the collection on their option to securing two snug victories.

New Zealand

As hosts, New Zealand certified mechanically for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

The omens are good for the White Ferns, who gained the event final time it was performed in New Zealand 22 years in the past.

They gained an exhilarating closing by 4 runs towards Australia on that event, efficiently defending 184 on the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln to earn revenge for a defeat towards the identical opponents three years beforehand.

Australia

Six-time champions Australia, who high the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings, will make the brief journey over the Tasman Sea in March after profitable the ICC Women’s Championship.

The three-year competitors was contested by eight groups, with the highest 4 reserving their place mechanically.

In their 21 matches, Australia misplaced solely as soon as – all the best way again in 2017 at Coffs Harbour towards England.

Three-zero collection wins in India and towards Pakistan, New Zealand, the West Indies and Sri Lanka present they are going to be powerful to cease as soon as once more.

England

Holders England, like Australia, certified by way of the ICC Women’s Championship, the place they completed second with 29 factors.

England gained 14 of their 21 matches, together with that spectacular win towards Australia at Coffs Harbour, whereas in addition they recorded collection wins towards Pakistan, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

South Africa

With 10 wins and 25 factors, South Africa had been the third nation to qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Like England, in addition they misplaced simply six of their 21 matches, whereas in addition they gained 10.

That features a 3-0 collection win towards hosts New Zealand, a collection through which they batted second and chased down their goal every time.

West Indies

With a collection whitewash towards Sri Lanka and additional ODI wins towards South Africa and India, West Indies completed seventh within the ICC Women’s Championship.

They had been in Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier however when the competitors was known as off, their world rating of seventh was robust sufficient to safe a spot.

Pakistan

Pakistan had flashes of brilliance in the course of the ICC Women’s Championship, together with bowling South Africa out for simply 63 on their option to an eight-wicket win.

They finally completed fifth, simply 4 factors off the highest 4, and had been taking part in within the Qualifier earlier than it was known as off.

Ranked eighth on the planet, they had been then mechanically by way of to the primary occasion and would be the lowest ranked aspect in New Zealand.

Bangladesh

Ranked fifth on the planet, Bangladesh will make their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup debut this yr.

Although not part of the Women’s Championship and one of many groups in Harare for the Qualifier, Bangladesh certified because of their rating – which is greater than established heavyweights New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan.

