Women’s World Cup 2022, Nigar Sultana column: ‘Excited and eager to perform in our maiden 50-over World Cup,’ says Bangladesh captain

Playing within the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is a long-awaited dream come true for all of us.

We have performed three T20 World Cups however have by no means performed an ODI one, so we’re very excited and really wanting to carry out on the most important stage. We wish to benefit from this chance and make it depend.

We have by no means performed in opposition to England, Australia or New Zealand in ODIs, so will probably be a brand new expertise. We have adopted them on the TV and the web as we knew that sometime we’d play in opposition to them, and our analysts have given us details about their strengths and weaknesses to assist us put together.

Generally, the outlook of Bangladesh cricket modified after our Asia Cup win in 2018. People are exhibiting extra curiosity now as a result of they know the Bangladesh ladies’s crew exists – earlier than that, some individuals might not even have identified {that a} Bangladesh ladies’s crew existed.

Now, individuals are exhibiting curiosity and so they wish to know the place and the way we’ll play.

The media is exhibiting curiosity and once we certified for the World Cup, the entire nation was very completely satisfied – you could possibly see that by means of the reception on social media.

Bangladesh is a cricket-loving nation and now they’re additionally there for the ladies’s crew. This brings some stress but it surely’s good stress, as we really feel a want to do nicely for them as nicely.

This competitors is a large alternative for us as a result of we will present we’ve potential and we’re enhancing as a crew.

If we do nicely right here, extra groups shall be concerned about enjoying in opposition to us, extra worldwide cricket will come to the nation and the Bangladesh Cricket Board will attempt to improve home matches as nicely.

From there, they are going to attempt to discover extra younger proficient cricketers due to the necessity to have a pipeline of latest gamers coming by means of.

The cricket board is engaged on the under-19s, under-17s and the rising aspect so there are plenty of cricketers there who’re looking forward to us to do nicely right here as a result of they know if we do nicely, they are going to have a very good future.

Of our present squad, openers Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter Supta performed nicely within the qualifiers and are in excellent contact. Rumana Ahmed has all the time been there when our crew wanted her and Salma Khatun is among the finest all-rounders on this planet.

In the bowling assault, we’ve added a quick younger bowler, Suraiya Azmin, who the cricket world hasn’t seen very a lot of but, and Fariha Trisna presents a left-arm choice.

We have three former captains – Salma, Rumana and Jahanara Alam – in our crew, who’re serving to me rather a lot and I’m taking over board all their recommendation.

On a private degree, it’s a nice alternative for me to guide the crew into our first ever World Cup. If we may do nicely right here, it’s going to be an awesome historic second for all of us.

Article printed from ICC media launch