Women’s World Cup 2022: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, the Bijapur girl looking to create a storm in another global event – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Five years again, within the final league sport of the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup, India took on New Zealand with Rajeshwari Gayakwad making her first look of the event in that match. She changed Ekta Bisht within the XI and instantly made an influence, choosing up a maiden five-wicket haul to assist India thump the White Ferns by a whopping 186 runs.

She went on to function within the semi-final win in opposition to Australia and within the ultimate in opposition to England with India fielding a powerful spin assault. Five years since, not a lot has modified regardless of Gayakwad’s spectacular ODI document. India’s spin assault is so sturdy that Gayakwad is not assured a spot within the ultimate XI, particularly with spin bowling all-rounders out there in Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.

That’s to not discredit Gayakwad’s distinctive ODI profession to date. In 51 matches, the left-arm spinner has taken 81 wickets at a shocking common of 19.54 with 5 hauls of 4 wickets or extra. That common is the fourth-best for any spinner in girls’s ODI cricket (minimal of fifty innings bowled) within the twenty first century.

What’s modified for Gayakwad is that she is now not second in line to leg-spinner Poonam Yadav however at par along with her with India even more likely to subject Gayakwad over Poonam within the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup. The four-wicket haul within the warm-up sport in opposition to South Africa solely strengthened Gayakwad’s claims.

Prior to the event, Gayakwad, taking part in for India D, was additionally the third-highest wicket-taker within the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy with seven wickets at a median of 16.14. India D reached the ultimate of the event the place they misplaced to the India A aspect, however Gayakwad impressed once more within the huge sport, taking 4/36 to derail the opposition within the center overs.

The 30-year outdated left-arm spinner had humble beginnings within the sport after taking to it professionally on the age of 16. She enrolled within the Bijapur Women’s Cricket Club alongside along with her sister, Rameshwari Gayakwad, after her father, who was an ardent lover of the sport, got here to know that the membership was conducting a free coaching camp for women.

A quick bowler in her preliminary years, Gayakwad converted to spin on the insistence of her coach after he felt that she didn’t have the power and peak to be a quick bowler. It turned out to be a spectacular change. She was quickly within the Karnataka girls’s crew and developed her sport quickly, incomes an ODI debut in opposition to Sri Lanka in January 2014.

A wicket-to-wicket spinner who idolises Ravindra Jadeja, Gayakwad’s exhausting work has seen her stand up the ranks in India’s spin division. Her second of glory in 2017 — the five-wicket haul in opposition to New Zealand within the World Cup — noticed the Karnataka authorities supply her a automotive price INR 5 lakh. She politely declined it, as a substitute asking for a shelter for her household having lived in a rented house till then.

Ranked fifteenth within the ICC ODI bowling rankings heading into the World Cup, Gayakwad has had a superb few months because the pandemic break. Since 2021, she has 14 ODI wickets in 11 matches, the third-most by an Indian bowler, at a median of 29.78. At the identical time, in T20Is, she tops the wickets chart with 10 wickets at 15.40. She has additionally gone as much as thirteenth within the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Gayakwad will nonetheless probably tussle it out with Yadav for a spot in India’s ultimate XI. An spectacular document exterior house — 44 wickets in 26 ODIs at a median of 21 — ought to assist Gayakwad’s case. But even when she would not begin, the spinner from Bijapur will know that ought to the chance come, she’ll be greater than prepared for it.

