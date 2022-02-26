Women’s World Cup 2022: Taniya Bhatia aims to set things right two years after T20 World Cup final disappointment – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Prior to the ultimate of the T20 World Cup in 2020, Taniya Bhatia featured comparatively continuously for the Indian girls’s cricket workforce. She donned the wicket-keeping gloves to perfection and did regardless of the aspect requested of her with the willow.

During that conflict, although, she, sadly, suffered a concussion – an harm that didn’t simply rule her out of the largest sport of her profession, but in addition opened the doorways for Richa Ghosh to go away her imprint. The latter has since taken big strides in worldwide cricket, which means that Bhatia has not been taking part in for India as a lot as she as soon as was.

In 2021, the wicket-keeper batter solely performed thrice in ODI cricket for India. Each of these got here throughout the Women In Blue’s tour to England, the place India in all probability required a protected presence behind the stumps. She batted solely twice in that sequence and returned scores of seven and a couple of, hinting that her batting wasn’t fairly as much as scratch.

With the gloves, nevertheless, she was spectacular (like she at all times is, to be trustworthy). So a lot so that every one her ODI appearances (seven matches) have come away from residence and in situations the place the worth of a real wicket-keeper will increase manifold.

At the second, there aren’t many (if any) wicket-keepers within the Indian girls’s cricketing ecosystem higher than Bhatia. She reads the spinners excellently and could be very agile too. She has a behavior of standing as much as the stumps when the pacers are bowling – one thing that provides one other dimension to India’s bowling assault.

She can also be very vocal when holding. At instances, she might be heard encouraging the spinners, whereas, on different events, she supplies the bowlers with professional inputs – inputs that may result in dismissals.

Her batting has left a bit to be desired, which means that India have been inclined to stick with Richa, regardless of the latter not being nice behind the stumps. However, if Bhatia’s knock within the solitary Test towards England is any indicator, a case might be made that her returns with the willow might be enhancing.

From a private standpoint, this Women’s World Cup will maintain numerous significance for Bhatia. In 2018, she had solely begun making waves within the home circuit and was not part of the squad that featured in a summit conflict towards England at Lord’s in 2017.

A few years later, she performed within the T20 World Cup remaining towards Australia however her journey was lower quick on account of harm. This Women’s World Cup then is the best alternative for her to place these ghosts to relaxation and carve a distinct segment for herself in Indian cricketing folklore.

More importantly, she is just 24 years previous and is hungry for achievement – very like a lot of the Indian gamers participating within the Women’s World Cup. She has seen how cricket generally is a merciless sport however she has additionally witnessed how it may be the best platform to showcase your mettle.

At such a younger age, not many expertise that many ebbs and flows. Bhatia, although, has, which means that if she is named as much as the taking part in eleven, it received’t be a call that India would remorse.

