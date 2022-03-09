Women’s World Cup 2022: Upbeat India hope to make it two-in-two in upcoming clash against New Zealand – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Buoyed by profitable begin to their marketing campaign, Team India will probably be hoping to make it two wins in as many video games after they tackle hosts New Zealand within the eighth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

India handed arch-rivals Pakistan a comprehensive 107-run defeat within the opening sport on Sunday, a sport that noticed the ‘Women in Blue’ keep their undefeated document towards their neighbours.

India, nevertheless, aren’t the one facet coming into this contest on the again of a complete victory. The White Ferns, in any case, had bounced again from the slender defeat to West Indies in Match 1 of the event by outplaying Bangladesh in a nine-wicket hammering in a rain-curtailed match on Monday.

As far because the Indians are involved, their focus can be across the non-performance of the middle-order and its tendency to enter a shell, and crumble when the stress begins to construct.

Pakistan have been unable to capitalise on the dramatic collapse on Sunday, the place India had been lowered to 114/6 from 96/1 within the center overs earlier than being rescued by a document partnership between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana. The 122-run seventh-wicket stand allowed them to set a difficult goal within the neighborhood of 250, and shift the momentum again of their favour.

The Indian workforce assume tank will know nevertheless, that the White Ferns assault won’t give them as many possibilities of making a comeback from such a difficult state of affairs of their subsequent task.

Additionally, the victory over Pakistan can’t be used to comb some obtrusive points below the carpet, probably the most distinguished of which was skipper Mithali Raj’s scoring fee after her 36-ball 9 towards Pakistan through which she discovered herself unable to select the gaps or rotate the strike often, which helped construct stress on the Indian batters that led to the collapse.

What will give Mithali confidence nevertheless, will probably be her efficiency towards New Zealand in their very own yard simply final month. The India captain completed the second-highest run-scorer within the five-match one-day sequence, accumulating 235 runs at a mean of 78.33 towards an assault comprising the likes of Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr and the remainder of the White Ferns assault.

New Zealand, the one workforce aside from Australia and defending champions England to have received the World Cup within the historical past of the distinguished event, froze within the ultimate over of their 260-run chase towards the West Indies because of some excellent dying bowling from Deandra Dottin. Their medical, all-round efficiency towards Bangladesh, nevertheless, appeared to recommend the heartbreaking defeat appeared to have little impact on them apart from offering some beneficial classes.

Both openers Suzie Bates and skipper Sophie Devine have made impact-worthy performances within the two video games that they’ve performed to date, the previous smashing a 68-ball 79 towards Bangladesh. That, together with Amelia Kerr showing to have picked up from the place she left off within the one-day sequence towards India, definitely makes for a menacing prime order and so far as India’s involved, one of many key threats within the upcoming sport.

Also in focus will probably be senior batter Amy Satterthwaite, who additional established her all-round credentials with a haul of three/25, her useful off-spin rocking the Bangladeshi batting unit within the center overs and he or she, together with leg-spinner Amelia Kerr might be very important for the White Ferns within the second powerplay.

The final time the Indian ladies’s workforce performed at Hamilton’s Seddon Park, which can play host within the upcoming sport, the Women in Blue have been bundled out for 149 in an eight-wicket defeat in February 2019.

However, the venue seems to be fairly the belter on this event, having earlier witnessed a high-scoring encounter between arch-rivals Australia and England. As many as 608 runs have been scored in that contest that noticed a century being produced from each camps, and if that efficiency is something to go by, we might witness one other run feast on this monitor.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas,

Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Frances Mackay.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm native

