Women’s World Cup 2022, West Indies vs England: West Indies’ Deandra Dottin Takes Spectacular One-Handed Catch vs England. Watch | Cricket News

The ongoing Women’s World Cup has already witnessed some breathtaking moments in its preliminary section. There have been fairly a number of good knocks, world-class bowling and athletic fielding thus far. The England-West Indies sport on the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday witnessed a possible contender for catch of the match. On the primary ball of the ninth over by pacer Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin produced a spectacular catch. that good! Connell had bowled tightly in her 4 overs, gifting away solely 16 runs earlier than beginning her fifth towards England batter Lauren Winfield Hill. The ball was pitched nicely exterior the off-stump, presenting a great alternative for the batter to hit it sq. in direction of level. Hill related nicely however performed the ball within the air. And because the gamers, followers in addition to the cameras began to comply with the ball, a flying Deandra Dottin made her look to the dismay of Hill. The fielder timed her bounce to perfection and grabbed a stunner with a single hand whereas catching the ball within the air.

The video was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media handles with a caption that stated:

“Deandra Dottin. This absolute screamer from the West Indies star is our @ftx_official Diamond Hands moment from today’s #CWC22 encounter!.”

Here’s a have a look at the catch by Deandra Dottin:

The impressed West Indian staff took the sport deep and defended the 225 runs they’d put up on the board whereas batting first.

The thrilling match went right down to the wire however the West Indies cricketers held their nerve to clinch a seven-run victory.