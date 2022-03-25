Women’s World Cup: Australia Breeze Past Gritty Bangladesh | Cricket News

Favourites Australia beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in howling winds in Wellington to keep up their good document on the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Friday. The consequence ends Bangladesh’s slim hopes of securing a semi-final berth, though the Tigers pushed the six-time champions arduous in a match the place innings have been diminished to 43 overs due to the climate. Bangladesh made 135-6 after being put in to bat, with Lata Mondal top-scoring on 33 in a match that was basically a useless rubber for Australia, who’re assured a playoff spot.

The wind was so robust at Wellington’s Basin Reserve that the bails wouldn’t keep on the stumps and the umpires made the uncommon choice to play on with out them.

Players from each groups waited to bat huddled on the sidelines wrapped in blankets, rubbing their arms collectively to keep at bay the chilly.

“It’s certainly the hardest conditions I’ve played in,” Australia captain Meg Lanning stated.

“I was freezing cold… today was about finding a way to get through it and win. We certainly had to fight, Bangladesh put us under pressure and played extremely well.”

Bangladesh’s batters made a gradual begin within the atrocious situations, reaching 58-2 after 18 overs.

Sharmin Akhtar’s departure on 24 made runs even more durable to return by, with Bangladesh scoring solely eight from the subsequent eight overs as Australia’s spinners piled on the stress.

Mondal confirmed aggression late within the innings however fell within the ultimate over as Bangladesh completed on 135-6.

Beth Mooney anchored Australia’s innings with an unbeaten 66, backed up by Annabel Sutherland’s 26 not out, whereas Salma Khatun took 3-23 for Bangladesh.

Australia stay the one undefeated crew at this 12 months’s match and are overwhelming favourites for a seventh title.

Bangladesh’s probabilities of advancing have been all the time distant and required a string of unlikely outcomes, however they’ll take coronary heart from a win over Pakistan and shut losses to the West Indies and South Africa of their debut World Cup marketing campaign.

Promoted

They might nonetheless throw a spanner within the works by defeating England on Sunday to eradicate the defending champions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)