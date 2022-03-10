Women’s World Cup: India’s top-order has to fire, says Shiv Sunder Das | Cricket News – Times of India

HAMILTON: Indian batting coach Shiv Sunder Das on Thursday mentioned rotation of strike is a reason for fear they usually might need to rethink the group’s batting order following its 62-run defeat in opposition to New Zealand within the ICC women’s World Cup Chasing 261, India did not capitalise on the ability play with the highest order boasting skilled duo of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma alongside rookie Yastika Bhatia failing to fireside as India had been allout for 198 in 46.4 overs to concede a 62-run defeat.“The top order has to fire. We have the batting firepower to go deeper in the tournament. Looking at the top order, once you get going in the 10-15 overs, you can put on good score,” Das mentioned within the post-match media interplay.With three southpaws within the top-order, the White Ferns gave the brand new ball to off-spinner Frances Mackay as she returned with a tidy 8-1-25-0.

Inexperienced Yastika struggled to rotate the strike in her 59-ball 28, whereas Smriti and (6 from 21 balls ) and Deepti (5 from 13 balls) had been equally sluggish as India made simply 50 runs in 19.1 overs.

“The strike rotation is a worry for us. The top order had has to fire. We have an experience top-order with Smriti batting. We thought, we can get some runs. Maybe we have to rethink about it (the batting order) in the next game,” Das mentioned.

The 44-year-old from Odisha, nonetheless, defended the choice to open with inexperienced Yastika, who was promoted to the highest instead of the out-of-form Shafali Varma.

“We have seen in the practice matches that she is a good batter. She has just played one game, hope she will come good in the next matches.”

On Shafali’s exclusion, Das mentioned: “She has got a fair chance in 7-8 games. We needed to give her a break. She’s a really talented batter. Hope she gets going in this break and come back stronger.”

The Mithali Raj-led facet, which slipped to fifth place amongst eight groups after one win (Pakistan) and one loss from two matches, will subsequent face the West Indies on Saturday.

“The focus is on the first 10-15 overs. We have the experience and the ability. We just have to express ourselves,” Das mentioned.

“We have to give credit to New Zealand, they bowled well with a tight line. We have to work, with one day to go (West Indies).”