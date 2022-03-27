Women’s World Cup: Infighting, inconsistency plagued India’s campaign; ‘time to look beyond Mithali and Jhulan’ | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Rift within the workforce, “fitness issues” and an assault that lacked selection and sting, all of it appears to have contributed to India’s pre-mature exit from the ICC Women’s World Cup The runners-up end 5 years in the past had modified the face of girls’s cricket and contemplating the large strides the sport made since that closing in 2017, there have been expectations that India would go all the best way this time.

However what unfolded was a disastrous marketing campaign that ended on the league stage itself. Course correction for the Indian girls’s cricket workforce has turn out to be the necessity of the hour.

The BCCI organised collection in opposition to the likes of South Africa, England, Australia and World Cup hosts New Zealand forward of the ICC occasion however ultimately, the gamers did not ship.

The workforce might by no means attain the constant ranges which are required to win a serious occasion.

It was a last-ball heartbreak in opposition to the South Africans on Sunday that halted their run however the Mithali Raj-led squad couldn’t recover from the road even in opposition to different SENA groups together with Australia and New Zealand.

The workforce ambiance was additionally removed from preferrred with a long-standing rift between two senior gamers creating a way of unease within the workforce.

Head coach Ramesh Power, who was introduced again final 12 months after being controversially sacked following the 2018 World Cup, additionally has quite a lot of answering to do for the workforce’s cold and hot run over the previous one 12 months.

For a very long time, scoring 250 plus rating was a difficulty for this Indian workforce however now its bowling regarded flat with opposition chasing down 270 with ease on two events.

The fielding all through the occasion was atypical to say the least and the bowling lacked selection.

“It all comes down to fitness. When you compare with top teams like Australia and England, India’s fitness is simply not up to the mark. We need to focus more on strength and conditioning,” former captain Diana Edulji instructed PTI.

“It is only when their fitness improves, they would be able to field and run between wickets like a professional outfit. They were fumbling too much in the field and dropped sitters.

“Those small issues make an enormous distinction. There was additionally no consistency in choosing the enjoying eleven,” she stated additional.

The administration packed the facet with three all-rounders — Deepti Shama, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar — for a lot of the video games.

Though all of them did properly in patches, the bowling unit was not penetrative sufficient.

“The workforce performed properly however weren’t constant sufficient and the gamers will study from this. Looking forward, I want to see extra specialists within the workforce.

“Play seven batters including the wicketkeeper and five bowlers. Out of the five bowlers one can be an all-rounder but not more than that.

“You must have specialists to take wickets,” stated former chief selector Hemlata Kala, whose panel gave alternatives to the likes of Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Pooja in its tenure.

Regular India A tours and a proposed Women’s IPL next year should also help in creating a pool of players for the highest level.

Though their retirement is not official yet, the team must also get used to life without one of its longest servants, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who are touching 40.

In the immediate future, the BCCI and the selectors need to start preparing for life beyond Mithali and Goswami.

Both remain at the top of their game but it is important to plan for the future since they can’t be around forever.

Picking Mithali’s successor is also a task in the near future. T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are the top contenders for the all format captaincy job.

“Mithali and Jhulan have been among the many finest to have performed the sport for India but when they do not announce their retirement anytime quickly, BCCI ought to take a name on them quickly. We must plan for the long run,” said Edulji.