Women’s World Cup: Pakistan Beat West Indies To Register First Win | Cricket News

Pakistan ended their 18-match dropping streak with an eight-wicket win over the West Indies within the Women’s ODI World Cup right here on Monday. Spinner Nida Dar returned with spectacular figures of 4 for 10 to assist Pakistan limit West Indies to 89 for seven after opting to subject within the rain-curtailed match which was diminished to 20-over-a-side affair due to damp outfield at Seddon Park.

Besides Dar, Omaima Sohail (1/12), Fatima Sana (1/14) and Nashra Sandhu (1/24) picked up a wicket every as Pakistan produced an impressed bowling effort.

Opener Deandra Dottin (27) top-scored for West Indies, whereas Stafanie Taylor (18) and Afy Fletcher (12 not out) have been the opposite two Caribbean batters to have managed double digit scores.

Chasing 90, Pakistan, who’ve to date misplaced all their 4 matches to be positioned on the backside of the eight-team standings, misplaced opener Sidra Ameen (8) within the sixth over with their scorecard studying 22.

Muneeba Ali (37 off 43) and skipper Bismah Maroof then shared 35 runs for the second wicket earlier than the previous departed with Pakistan nonetheless needing 31 runs off 46 balls. Muneeba struck 5 boundaries throughout her knock.

But Maroof (20 not out) performed sensibly with out taking any dangers and in Sohail’s (22 not out) firm stitched unbeaten 33 runs for the third wicket to romp residence with seven balls to spare.

While the win be an enormous morale booster for Pakistan forward of their remaining two league video games, the defeat put West Indies’ semifinal hopes at a danger.

Despite the loss, West Indies nonetheless occupy the third spot with six factors from six video games. Pakistan nonetheless are within the final spot.

West Indies will face South Africa of their remaining league recreation on March 24, whereas Pakistan will play England (March 24) and New Zealand (March 26) of their remaining two matches.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 87 for 7 in 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 27; Nida Dar 4/10).

Pakistan: 90 for two in 18.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 37, Omaima Sohail 22 not out, Bismah Maroof 20 not out; Shakera Selman 1/15).