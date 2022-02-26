‘Wonderful life’: Australian sporting icon John Landy dead at 91

Australian sporting icon John Landy, the second particular person to run a sub four-minute mile, has handed away aged 91 surrounded by household.

Australian Olympic nice John Landy has handed away aged 91.

Landy, who had battled Parkinson’s illness for a number of years, died in his Castlemaine dwelling on Thursday together with his household by his facet.

Stream Over 50 Sports Live & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

“Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by what he loved most, his family and the Australian bush,” son Matthew Landy advised the Herald Sun.

“We are going to really miss him. He was not only a wonderful husband, but a wonderful father and he lived a wonderful life.

“We arrived on Sunday and had a few days with dad, he went peacefully, not in pain.

“It was a privilege to be his son and a privilege to be able to share some of his fascinating and wonderful life.

“He was a wonderful father and an amazing role model for my sister and I.”

Landy was the second particular person to run a sub four-minute mile, attaining the feat on the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Vancouver.

The champion middle-distance runner represented Australia on the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and 1956 Games in Melbourne, the place he received a bronze medal within the 1500m occasion.

Landy held world data for the 1500m run and the mile race.

He cemented his identify in Australian sporting folklore by serving to fellow runner Ron Clarke to his ft after stumbling throughout the Australian mile championship at Olympic Park in 1956. Landy then reeled down the sector and astonishingly received the race.

He additionally served as Governor of Victoria from 2001 to 2006.

Australian sporting icon Cathy Freeman tweeted: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of a giant of a man, John Landy. A true athlete, scholar and gentleman. Rest In Peace.”

Chairman of the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame John Bertrand described Landy as a humble champion.

“John’s most remembered feat was in the (1956) Australian championships when Ron Clarke fell over and John stopped to help him up, made sure he was OK, and then went on to win,” Bertrand stated.

“That has been immortalised as a statue and the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame elevated John to legend status, particularly for that feat, in terms of the act of sportsmanship that captured not only the imagination of Australia, but of the sporting world as well.

“John was the most humble champion you would ever come across to the extent that when as Chairman of the Sport Australia Hall Of Fame I asked John whether he would be comfortable for us to elevate him from a Member to Legend status for that feat he said, ‘No’, he didn’t deserve it.

“Several months passed and I went back to him several times and eventually he said, ‘Yes, I will accept the award.’

“The stature of the man was just enhanced even further with that type of reaction in terms of the sportsmanlike manner in which he conducted himself and the humble nature of this world champion. He was highly intelligent, a deep thinker and his values were quite supreme which I think carried him through his life so well.”