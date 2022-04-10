Woods cards worst ever Masters round to fade, SA’s Schwartzel 7 back | Sport

Tiger Woods’s hopes of a victorious return from career-threatening accidents evaporated on Augusta Nationals greens on Saturday as Scottie Scheffler led the Masters by three strokes.

Woods, 14 months faraway from a automotive crash that left him with accidents so extreme he feared he may lose his proper leg, noticed his hopes of a shocking comeback for a sixth inexperienced jacket come undone along with his worst-ever Masters spherical, a six-over par 78.

The proven fact that the 46-year-old was even in a position to tee it up — and make a twenty second consecutive Masters lower — was astonishing.

But at 9 off Scheffler’s result in begin the day, Woods knew he wanted one thing sensational to present himself an opportunity come Sunday, and as a substitute he posted a spherical worse than the third-round 77 he shot in his 1996 debut as an newbie.

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel, in the meantime, shot 73 on Saturday and is now seven photographs behind Scheffler whereas Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s 77 leaves him14 photographs again.

“It’s just like I hit a thousand putts out there on the greens today,” mentioned Woods, whose prior mastery of the unforgiving, undulating greens of Augusta helped him to 5 Masters titles.

“I felt like I didn’t really hit it that bad, but I had four three-putts and a four-putt,” Woods mentioned. “I just could not get a feel.”

Woods’s seven-over par whole of 223 put him 16 strokes behind Scheffler, who survived drama on the 18th to card a one-under par 71 for a nine-under whole of 207.

The 25-year-old Texan takes a three-shot lead over Australian Cameron Smith into the ultimate spherical.

On a chilly, windy day the place scores soared, Smith carded the one spherical within the 60s with a four-under par 68 for 210.

Smith was two strokes in entrance of third-place South Korean Im Sung-jae, who shot a one-under 71.

But, as soon as once more, it was Woods who drew the highlight.

A 3-putt on the opening gap proved a harbinger, a birdie on the second — the place his shot out of a greenside bunker barely missed discovering the cup for eagle — proving solely a brief respite.

From the golf green on the fifth, Woods left himself 65 ft, and he might solely watch in disbelief as his three-foot bogey effort circled the cup and stayed up.

Bogeys on the ninth and eleventh adopted earlier than he drained a 14-foot birdie on the twelfth and two-putted from 27 ft for birdie on the par-five thirteenth.

The 1000’s following Woods’s each transfer tried to will him on, cheering and shouting encouragement at each gap, however he closed his spherical with bogeys at 16 and 17 and one other double-bogey on the final.

While Woods acknowledged on Thursday that simply making by means of his first aggressive spherical in 17 months was a victory of types, he made it clear he could be on the lookout for higher issues on Sunday, like getting himself again to even par.

Woods was hardly the one one struggling within the blustery situations, the place the scoring common was 74.5 photographs and solely seven gamers had been beneath par for the event after 54 holes.

Ireland’s 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel each carded one-over par 73s to share fourth place on two-under 214.

Scheffler was 10-under by means of 17 holes when his tee shot at 18 ended up in dense undergrowth left of the golf green.

It took a concerted search to search out his ball and after wading into the bushes to see the scenario he took and unplayable lie, belted a shot as much as the inexperienced and restricted the injury to a bogey.

“We saw the guy who always finds the balls kind of panicking. I thought, ‘Oh crap,'” Scheffler mentioned.

“Just getting it out of the bush and trying to make my five was key,” added Scheffler who mentioned his coronary heart charge “went up when they couldn’t find the ball but it went back down when they found it.”

It was a dramatic finish to a spherical that featured half a dozen birdies and 5 bogeys, Scheffler sustaining his air of methodical calm all through.

Smith, who completed tied for second behind Dustin Johnson in 2020, when he grew to become the one participant to shoot 4 rounds within the 60s on the Masters, mentioned enjoying inside himself within the difficult situations was the important thing to his spherical.

“I didn’t try to smash any drivers off the tee. I just tried to give myself opportunities,” mentioned the Aussie, who added the hardest a part of the day for him was “keeping my hands warm.”

“It was brutal. I think off the tee with this west wind there’s not many holes you get straight downwind or straight into the wind.

“You get a lot of crosswinds and may get fairly difficult into the greens and hitting completely different shapes and making an attempt to guage the wind as nicely.”

Leaderboard:

207 – Scottie Scheffler (USA) 69-67-71

210 – Cameron Smith (AUS) 68-74-68

212 – Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 67-74-71

214 – Shane Lowry (IRL) 73-68-73, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 72-69-73

215 – Corey Conners (CAN) 70-73-72, Justin Thomas (USA) 76-67-72

216 – Danny Willett (ENG) 69-74-73

217 – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75-72-70, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 73-73-71, Jason Kokrak (USA) 70-76-71, Dustin Johnson (USA) 69-73-75, Collin Morikawa (USA) 73-70-74

218 – Webb Simpson (USA) 71-74-73, Will Zalatoris (USA) 71-72-75, Cameron Champ (USA) 72-75-71, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 72-69-77

219 – Marc Leishman (AUS) 73-75-71, Lee Westwood (ENG) 72-74-73, Viktor Hovland (NOR) 72-76-71, Hudson Swafford (USA) 77-69-73, Talor Gooch (USA) 72-74-73, J.J. Spaun (USA) 74-70-75, Harry Higgs (USA) 71-75-73, Kim Si-Woo (KOR) 76-70-73

220 – Min Woo Lee (AUS) 73-75-72, Lucas Glover (USA) 72-76-72, Tony Finau (USA) 71-75-74, Patrick Reed (USA) 74-73-73, Kevin Kisner (USA) 75-70-75, Sergio Garcia (ESP) 72-74-74, Joaquin Niemann (CHI) 69-74-77, Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 71-73-76

221 – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 73-71-77, Kevin Na (USA) 71-71-79

222 – Tom Hoge (USA) 73-74-75, Harold Varner III (USA) 71-71-80, Seamus Power (IRL) 74-74-74, Sepp Straka (AUT) 74-72-76, Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 73-73-76