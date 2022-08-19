Woodward Dream Cruise Kicks Off This Weekend: What To Know

(CBS DETROIT) — The twenty seventh annual Woodward Dream Cruise kicks off on Saturday

The cruise is without doubt one of the world’s largest automotive occasions, drawing tens of millions of individuals and 40,000 traditional vehicles annually.

Visit woodwarddreamcruise.com for extra info.

2022 Woodward Dream Cruise schedule of occasions:

Friday, Aug. 19

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Berkley hosts the CruiseFest Classic Car Parade, West 12 Mile Rd., between

Coolidge & Greenfield Rd.

Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward

1-7 p.m.: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show & Ford Motor Co.

1-8 p.m.: A Storyland of Floats, offered by The Parade Company

1-9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

5 p.m.: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: Lights & Sirens Cruise (begins on the nook of E. Nine Mile Rd & Woodward Ave. north to 11 Mile Rd and again).

Noon-7 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Pontiac Classic Car Show on Saginaw Street

Saturday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Birmingham Cruise Classic Car Show

Ferndale at 9 Mile Rd. and Woodward

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Mustang Alley & Ford Motor Co.

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.: Rock’n Live Entertainment Stage

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Performance Park Classic Car Show in Royal Oak

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.: Dream Cruise Downtown Social, Hidden River Entertainment Plaza in Pontiac

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Ford Bronco Show, Woodward & Oakland Park Blvd. in Pleasant Ridge

