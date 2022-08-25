Woolies shoppers going from fresh to frozen in cost of living crunch

Woolworths boss Brad Banducci says Australians are steadily beginning to change how they store as inflation bites, buying and selling down their protein decisions and stocking up on extra canned produce.

The retail big has reported a 0.7 per cent rise in group web revenue for 2022, hitting $1.5 billion off the again of $60.8 billion in group gross sales.

The rising value of recent produce is seeing prospects swap to cheaper, frozen merchandise Credit:Edwina Pickles

Net revenue to all fairness holders elevated by 282.5 per cent to $7.9 billion, however this determine displays the spin-off of drinks enterprise Endeavour Group as its personal listed entity final yr.

Sales at Woolworths supermarkets had been up 4.5 per cent to $45.5 billion, whereas Big W revenues dropped 3.3 per cent to $4.4 billion, with virus-related disruptions felt throughout the yr.