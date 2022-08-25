Woolies shoppers going from fresh to frozen in cost of living crunch
Woolworths boss Brad Banducci says Australians are steadily beginning to change how they store as inflation bites, buying and selling down their protein decisions and stocking up on extra canned produce.
The retail big has reported a 0.7 per cent rise in group web revenue for 2022, hitting $1.5 billion off the again of $60.8 billion in group gross sales.
Net revenue to all fairness holders elevated by 282.5 per cent to $7.9 billion, however this determine displays the spin-off of drinks enterprise Endeavour Group as its personal listed entity final yr.
Sales at Woolworths supermarkets had been up 4.5 per cent to $45.5 billion, whereas Big W revenues dropped 3.3 per cent to $4.4 billion, with virus-related disruptions felt throughout the yr.
Banducci stated the robust buying and selling setting, which included COVID-19 disruptions, provide chain points and widespread flooding throughout the nation resulted in a “financial performance that was below our aspirations for the year”.
COVID absenteeism and provide chain challenges are nonetheless making themselves felt, however the enterprise is hoping that COVID-related prices ought to considerably drop from subsequent yr so long as no additional buying and selling restrictions come into impact.
Banducci stated that whereas it was tough to separate present shopper developments from the impacts of the pandemic, it was clear that value of dwelling pressures had been altering how individuals shopped.
“We are seeing some customers trade down from beef into more affordable sources of protein and trade across from fresh vegetables into more affordable frozen and canned offerings,” he stated.